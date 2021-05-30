More bad defense sends Phillies to 10th loss in last 15 games

The game’s defining play happened in the second inning when Bohm failed to catch a pop fly in foul territory off the bat of Austin Meadows, who later walked. The Phillies were in a shift, and Bohm was positioned between second and third base. Bohm sprinted toward the pop fly in foul territory but overran it and ended up reaching unsuccessfully behind his head to try to make the play.

“He was on a dead sprint, and this is a tough place to catch pop-ups if you’re not here a lot,” Girardi said. “It’s a play he’s capable of making, but he didn’t make.”

Two batters after Meadows walked, Mike Zunino hit a two-out, two-run home run off of Phillies starter Zach Eflin to give Tampa a 2-0 lead.

If Bohm catches the pop-up, the inning could have unfolded differently. There’s a chance Zunino might not have even come to the plate.

Sunday was the latest in what has been a trying season for Bohm. The second-year player is batting .205 after going 0 for 3 and grounding into a double play.