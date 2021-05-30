More bad defense sends Phillies to 10th loss in last 15 games

The Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm overran a catchable pop fly Sunday afternoon.
He came into the dugout, and the telecast showed teammate Didi Gregorius putting his arm around Bohm and appearing to give the third baseman a consoling pep talk.
The entire Phillies team could probably use a hug right now.
The Phillies continued to founder as the Tampa Bay Rays swept a two-game series from them with a 6-3 win at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday.
The loss featured some familiar themes: bad defense combined with shaky relief pitching and a lack of timely hitting.
The Phillies (25-28) are watching the National League East Division slip away. Philadelphia is four back (eight in the loss column) of the first-place New York Mets. The Phillies are 2-4 on a nine-game road trip and 5-10 in their last 15 contests.
“No one is ever going to feel sorry for you in this game,” manager Joe Girardi said. “You just have to fight you way through it.”
Girardi tried to spark the Phillies’ offense Sunday by dropping leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen to the No. 6 spot in the order and batting Odubel Herrera first. McCutchen entered the game 3 for his last 33 with 13 strikeouts.
The move had minimal impact. McCutchen went 1 for 4, and Herrera went 1 for 5, including a flyout to center field with the bases loaded to end the game.
The game’s defining play happened in the second inning when Bohm failed to catch a pop fly in foul territory off the bat of Austin Meadows, who later walked. The Phillies were in a shift, and Bohm was positioned between second and third base. Bohm sprinted toward the pop fly in foul territory but overran it and ended up reaching unsuccessfully behind his head to try to make the play.
“He was on a dead sprint, and this is a tough place to catch pop-ups if you’re not here a lot,” Girardi said. “It’s a play he’s capable of making, but he didn’t make.”
Two batters after Meadows walked, Mike Zunino hit a two-out, two-run home run off of Phillies starter Zach Eflin to give Tampa a 2-0 lead.
If Bohm catches the pop-up, the inning could have unfolded differently. There’s a chance Zunino might not have even come to the plate.
Sunday was the latest in what has been a trying season for Bohm. The second-year player is batting .205 after going 0 for 3 and grounding into a double play.
“It’s been extremely frustrating for him,” Girardi said. “There’s a ton of failure in this game. I’ve seen Hall of Famers have bad halves. You got to learn to deal with it. You have to learn to fight through it. His teammates know he’s frustrated. They’re trying to help him.”
The Phillies made another run-scoring gaffe in the seventh inning when right fielder Brad Miller overthrew the cutoff man and reliever Archie Bradley failed to back up home plate.
The poor defense takes a toll on the starting pitching.
Eflin was pulled in the bottom of the fifth, marking the first time this season he failed to complete six innings.
“We gave them two runs,” Girardi said. “It changes the complexion of the game.”
As well as the season.
Contact: 609-272-7185
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
