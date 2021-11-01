 Skip to main content
MLB pitchers could bat for final time
MLB

MLB pitchers could bat for final time

ATLANTA — Grinning the whole time, Zack Greinke slipped into his Astros warmup jacket, joked with Freddie Freeman and got a friendly pat from the Atlanta star first baseman.

Who doesn’t like to see a pitcher get a hit?

Enjoy those fun moments while you can, fans. Because after Game 5 of the World Series, they could become almost extinct.

There’s a good chance Major League Baseball will bring the designated hitter to the National League next year — likely forever. That means Sunday night’s game at Truist Park might have marked the final time a pitcher ever appears in a big league batting order.

“I think it’s definitely going to be pretty special that this could be the last pitchers ever hitting in baseball. We’ve definitely brought it up,” Braves starter Ian Anderson said.

Saturday’s box score WORLD SERIES GAME 4

Braves 3, Astros 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .222

Brantley rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .353

Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .071

Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .091

Correa ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .143

Tucker cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333

Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .231

Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500

a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Raley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Javier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Díaz 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500

Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Totals 35 2 8 2 5 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Rosario lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .313

Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286

Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214

Riley 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .294

Pederson rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .100

1-Heredia pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .313

Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188

Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250

Lee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Wright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

b-Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

c-Soler ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .333

Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-

Totals 30 3 8 3 3 11

Houston 100 100 000 — 2 8 0

Atlanta 000 001 20x — 3 8 1

a-flied out for Greinke in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th. c-homered for Matzek in the 7th.

1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.

E — d’Arnaud (2). LOB — Houston 11, Atlanta 7. 2B — Rosario (2). HR — Altuve (2), off Wright; Swanson (1), off Javier; Soler (2), off Javier. RBIs — Correa (2), Altuve (2), Riley (3), Swanson (1), Soler (3).

DP — Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Greinke 4 4 0 0 0 3 0.00

Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 3.86

Raley, H, 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 0 3.00

Maton, H, 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2 0.00

Javier, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1/3 2 2 2 0 1 10.80

Pressly 12/3 0 0 0 1 4 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Lee 1/3 1 1 1 2 1 9.00

Wright 42/3 5 1 1 3 3 1.59

Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00

Matzek, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2.70

Jackson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Smith, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Inherited runners-scored — Maton 2-1, Wright 3-1. IBB — off Wright (Gurriel), off Wright (Gurriel), off Maton (Pederson). HBP — Pressly (Pederson).

T — 3:45. Att. — 43,125.

Series schedule

Best-of-7: x-if nec.

All games on Fox

Braves lead series 3-1

Tuesday: Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Wednesday: Houston 7, Atlanta 2

Friday: Atlanta 2, Astros 0

Saturday: Atlanta 3, Houston 2

Sunday: Houston at Atlanta

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09

Late results

For late results of Sunday night's Game 5, go to PressofAC.com.

