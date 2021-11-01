MLB pitchers could bat for final time

ATLANTA — Grinning the whole time, Zack Greinke slipped into his Astros warmup jacket, joked with Freddie Freeman and got a friendly pat from the Atlanta star first baseman.

Who doesn’t like to see a pitcher get a hit?

Enjoy those fun moments while you can, fans. Because after Game 5 of the World Series, they could become almost extinct.

There’s a good chance Major League Baseball will bring the designated hitter to the National League next year — likely forever. That means Sunday night’s game at Truist Park might have marked the final time a pitcher ever appears in a big league batting order.

“I think it’s definitely going to be pretty special that this could be the last pitchers ever hitting in baseball. We’ve definitely brought it up,” Braves starter Ian Anderson said.

Saturday’s box score WORLD SERIES GAME 4

Braves 3, Astros 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .222

Brantley rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .353

Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .071

Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .091