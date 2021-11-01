MLB pitchers could bat for final time

ATLANTA — Grinning the whole time, Zack Greinke slipped into his Astros warmup jacket, joked with Freddie Freeman and got a friendly pat from the Atlanta star first baseman.
Who doesn’t like to see a pitcher get a hit?
Enjoy those fun moments while you can, fans. Because after Game 5 of the World Series, they could become almost extinct.
There’s a good chance Major League Baseball will bring the designated hitter to the National League next year — likely forever. That means Sunday night’s game at Truist Park might have marked the final time a pitcher ever appears in a big league batting order.
“I think it’s definitely going to be pretty special that this could be the last pitchers ever hitting in baseball. We’ve definitely brought it up,” Braves starter Ian Anderson said.
Saturday’s box score WORLD SERIES GAME 4
Braves 3, Astros 2
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .222
Brantley rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .353
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .091
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .143
Tucker cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .231
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Raley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Javier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Díaz 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Totals 35 2 8 2 5 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .313
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Riley 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .294
Pederson rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .100
1-Heredia pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .313
Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Lee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Wright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
b-Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
c-Soler ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .333
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —-
Totals 30 3 8 3 3 11
Houston 100 100 000 — 2 8 0
Atlanta 000 001 20x — 3 8 1
a-flied out for Greinke in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th. c-homered for Matzek in the 7th.
1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.
E — d’Arnaud (2). LOB — Houston 11, Atlanta 7. 2B — Rosario (2). HR — Altuve (2), off Wright; Swanson (1), off Javier; Soler (2), off Javier. RBIs — Correa (2), Altuve (2), Riley (3), Swanson (1), Soler (3).
DP — Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
Houston IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Greinke 4 4 0 0 0 3 0.00
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 3.86
Raley, H, 1 1/3 1 1 1 1 0 3.00
Maton, H, 1 2/3 1 0 0 1 2 0.00
Javier, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1/3 2 2 2 0 1 10.80
Pressly 12/3 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Lee 1/3 1 1 1 2 1 9.00
Wright 42/3 5 1 1 3 3 1.59
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00
Matzek, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2.70
Jackson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Smith, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Inherited runners-scored — Maton 2-1, Wright 3-1. IBB — off Wright (Gurriel), off Wright (Gurriel), off Maton (Pederson). HBP — Pressly (Pederson).
T — 3:45. Att. — 43,125.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.