MLB, Phillies announce 2023 schedule

Major League Baseball announced its 2023 regular season schedule Wednesday and for the first time in modern baseball history, all 30 teams will play each other as part of a new, more balanced schedule.

The Philadelphia Phillies have some interesting games on their schedule, which includes hosting the Los Angeles Angels and 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout on Aug. 28-30, 2023. It will be just the third time the three-time MVP is playing at Citizens Bank Park with the Angels.

The Phillies will play the Washington Nationals on Aug. 20, 2023, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

Also for the Phillies, most weeknight home games will start at 6:40 p.m. instead of the usual 7:05 p.m.

"With the new schedule format, our fans are in for a lot of exciting baseball both at Citizens Bank Park and on our broadcasts,” Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber said in a release. “As usual, our games will also feature a terrific promotional lineup, which we will reveal in the upcoming months.”

The Phillies start their season on the road against the Texas Rangers on March 30-April 2 and New York Yankees on April 3-5. The team will host the Cincinnati Reds for the home-opening series on April 6-9, 2023.

The season ends on the road with a three-game series against the New York Mets on Sept. 29-Oct. 1.