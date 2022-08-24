 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHILLIES

MLB, Phillies announce 2023 schedule

Angels Phillies Baseball

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are scheduled to return to Philadelphia on Aug. 28-30, 2023. It will be just the third time in the 2009 Millville High School alum's career the Angels are playing at Citizens Bank Park.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced its 2023 regular season schedule Wednesday and for the first time in modern baseball history, all 30 teams will play each other as part of a new, more balanced schedule.

The Philadelphia Phillies have some interesting games on their schedule, which includes hosting the Los Angeles Angels and 2009 Millville High School graduate Mike Trout on Aug. 28-30, 2023. It will be just the third time the three-time MVP is playing at Citizens Bank Park with the Angels.

The Phillies will play the Washington Nationals on Aug. 20, 2023, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. 

Also for the Phillies, most weeknight home games will start at 6:40 p.m. instead of the usual 7:05 p.m. 

"With the new schedule format, our fans are in for a lot of exciting baseball both at Citizens Bank Park and on our broadcasts,” Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber said in a release. “As usual, our games will also feature a terrific promotional lineup, which we will reveal in the upcoming months.”

The Phillies start their season on the road against the Texas Rangers on March 30-April 2 and New York Yankees on April 3-5. The team will host the Cincinnati Reds for the home-opening series on April 6-9, 2023.

The season ends on the road with a three-game series against the New York Mets on Sept. 29-Oct. 1.  

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

2023 Phillies schedule

March/April

30, 1-2;at Texas

3-5;at NY Yankees

6, 8-9;Cincinnati

10-12;Miami

13-16;at Cincinnati

17-19;at Chicago White Sox

20-23;Colorado

25-27;Seattle 

28-30;at Houston

May

1-3;at LA Dodgers

5-7;Boston

9-10;Toronto

12-14;at Colorado

15-17;San Francisco

19-21;Chicago Cubs

22-24;Arizona

25-28;at Atlanta

30-31;at NY Mets

June

1;at NY Mets

2-4;at Washington

5-7;Detroit

9-11;LA Dodgers

12-15;at Arizona

16-18;at Oakland

20-22;Atlanta

23-25;NY Mets

27-29;at Chicago Cubs

30;Washington

July

1-2;Washington

4-6;at Tampa Bay

7-9;at Miami

14-16;San Diego (DH on 7/15)

18-20;Milwaukee 

21-23;at Cleveland 

24-26;Baltimore

28-30;at Pittsburgh

31;at Miami

August

1-3;at Miami

4-6;Kansas City

7-10;Washington

11-13;Minnesota 

15-16;at Toronto

18-20;at Washington

21-23;San Francisco

25-27;St. Louis

28-30;LA Angels

September

1-3;at Milwaukee

4-6;at San Diego

8-10;Miami

12-14;Atlanta

15-17;at. St. Louis

18-20;at Atlanta

21-24;NY Mets

26-28;Pittsburgh

29-30;at NY Mets

October 

1;at NY Mets

