Minor pitching injuries expose Phillies' biggest organizational weakness

During Klentak’s five-year tenure as general manager, Aaron Nola and starter-turned-reliever Adam Morgan were the only pitchers to make more than 20 starts for the club. Howard made six starts last season, while lefty Cole Irvin made three over the last two years and got sold to the Oakland Athletics in January.

The Phillies weakened their rotation depth last August in the ill-fated trade with the Red Sox for relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree. Nick Pivetta, who needed a change of scenery, went to Boston, but so did Connor Seabold, a former third-round pick with back-of-the-rotation potential.

It was important, then, that Moore and Anderson were solid in spring training. In taking hold of rotation spots behind Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Eflin, they effectively turned Howard and Velasquez into multi-inning relievers and/or starter insurance. It would help, too, if the Phillies could somehow talk veteran right-hander Iván Nova into beginning the season at the alternate site.

Just the same, the past week underscores Velasquez’s continued value to the organization. He’s 28, with an ERA that has risen in each of the last three seasons (4.85 to 4.91 to 5.56). With a $4 million salary, he’s also expensive for essentially a No. 6 or 7 starter.