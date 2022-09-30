Millville's Buddy Kennedy returns to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Buddy Kennedy is back in the majors.

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night promoted the 2017 Millville High School graduate for the second time this season. Arizona had placed infielder Ketel Marte on the injured list to make room for Kennedy.

Kennedy was listed on the Diamondbacks' bench at the start of their game against the Giants in San Francisco.

Kennedy started the year with the Triple-A Reno Aces. He made his major league debut June 17 and enjoyed a memorable Fathers Day weekend. He got his first major league hit in his first game, tripled in his second and hit a grand slam for his first career home run on Fathers Day, all with his family and friends in attendance in Arizona.

Kennedy hit .225 (18 for 80) with a homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games before his return to Reno on Aug. 2.

He hit .261 (88 for 330) with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 40 RBIs, 55 runs and 54 walks in 93 games with Reno.

Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Kennedy will turn 24 on Wednesday, the last day of the regular season.