 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Millville's Buddy Kennedy returns to the Arizona Diamondbacks

  • 0
Twins Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy (45) smiles as he arrives at home plate to celebrate his grand slam against the Minnesota Twins with Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas (5) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

Buddy Kennedy is back in the majors.

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night promoted the 2017 Millville High School graduate for the second time this season. Arizona had placed infielder Ketel Marte on the injured list to make room for Kennedy.

Kennedy was listed on the Diamondbacks' bench at the start of their game against the Giants in San Francisco. 

Kennedy started the year with the Triple-A Reno Aces. He made his major league debut June 17 and enjoyed a memorable Fathers Day weekend. He got his first major league hit in his first game, tripled in his second and hit a grand slam for his first career home run on Fathers Day, all with his family and friends in attendance in Arizona.

Kennedy hit .225 (18 for 80) with a homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games before his return to Reno on Aug. 2.

People are also reading…

He hit .261 (88 for 330) with 14 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 40 RBIs, 55 runs and 54 walks in 93 games with Reno.

Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

Kennedy will turn 24 on Wednesday, the last day of the regular season. 

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daily Mike Trout Report:

Daily Mike Trout Report:

Mike Trout, 31, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 America…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News