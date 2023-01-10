Miley returns to bolster Brewers' rotation: Roundup

Wade Miley says he’s feeling healthy again and eager to match the success he had during his last stint with Milwaukee.

The 36-year-old left-hander went 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts with Milwaukee in 2018 as the Brewers won the NL Central title and reached Game 7 of the NL Championship Series before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts that year.

Now he’s back with the Brewers and attempting to fill a spot in a rotation anchored by 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff.

“I don’t know if it feels like 2018 all over again, but hopefully we can maybe spark some of that magic up and get on a good run again,” Miley said Monday in a videoconference meeting with reporters. “I know there’s definitely a pitching staff to do it with. You’ve got two of the best guys in baseball leading that group.”

Miley’s signing was officially announced Monday.

The Brewers didn’t reveal terms of the deal, but a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with an opportunity to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. The contract also has a $10 million mutual option for 2024, according to the person, who spoke condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

By picking up Miley and Bryse Wilson, acquired last week from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Brewers have added the rotation depth they were seeking to build this offseason.

Jackson joins Giants: The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Luke Jackson.

The 31-year-old Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 13.

Jackson had a strong season in 2021 when he helped Atlanta win the World Series. He went 2-2 with a career-low 1.98 ERA in a career-high 71 games. He recorded 70 strikeouts and 29 walks in 63 2-3 innings and ranked second in the majors with 31 holds.

Over a seven-year career with Texas and Atlanta, Jackson is 16-6 with a 4.24 ERA with 19 saves in 253 relief appearances.

The deal announced on Monday will pay Jackson $3 million in 2023 and $6.5 million in 2024. There is a team option for $7 million for 2025 with a $2 million buyout if San Francisco declines to exercise it.

Jackson’s 2025 club option base salary can escalate by up to $3.5 million for games finished during the 2024 season.

Angels sign Phillips: Veteran outfielder Brett Phillips has agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The club announced the deal Monday for Phillips, who is likely to compete with Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak for the job as the Halos’ fourth outfielder.

Phillips is joining his fifth big league team after previous stints with Milwaukee, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. He is a career .188 hitter who contributes largely with defense and speed.

Phillips played in 83 games last season between the Rays and the Orioles, batting .144 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

The Angels’ starting outfield appears set with Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and newcomer Hunter Renfroe. Adell and Moniak both have much higher offensive upsides than Phillips, but both also have an available option year to make sure they get consistent at-bats in 2023.

Phillips is the Angels’ latest offseason addition of proven big-league talent alongside Renfroe, Gio Urshela, Brandon Drury and pitchers Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez.

Los Angeles is mired in the majors’ longest streaks of losing seasons (seven) and non-playoff seasons (eight).

Hendriks has cancer: Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he has non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Hendriks announced Sunday on Instagram that he was diagnosed in recent days. The three-time All-Star was scheduled to begin treatment Monday.

“Hearing the word “Cancer” came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year,” he wrote. “However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.”

Hendriks said he is “confident” he will “make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible.”

“I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this,” he said.

The five-year survival rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma is 73.8%, according to the National Cancer Institute. Some forms are aggressive while others are slow growing.

General manager Rick Hahn said in a statement the White Sox don’t expect to have an update on Hendriks’ status prior to opening day.