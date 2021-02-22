Mike Trout talks playoffs, fatherhood and his lofty personal goal for 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trout is one off the game’s biggest stars, and many fans want to see him showcase his skills in the playoffs when the games are most important and baseball has a national audience.

"I don't know if the word is 'pressure,' but it would almost be like a mortal sin in the Catholic faith,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said Monday of Trout not returning to the postseason. “You just can't miss out on that kind of an opportunity when you have a generational talent. A lot of great players never played in a World Series, so it goes beyond Michael. But I don’t want it to happen to him.”

Trout batted .281 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs in 53 games last season. He said Monday his focus for the upcoming season is to improve his defense.

"I'm just going back to the fundamentals that I got away from last year," Trout said. "Given everything going on, I wasn't really staying on top of it, and at the end of the year, it showed. We have a great group of outfield coaches here, and I basically told them I'm trying to be the best outfielder and win a Gold Glove. That's the goal."

The Angels have made some changes the past few seasons to enhance their postseason chances. They brought in Maddon as manager last year and named Perry Minasianas the new general manager last November.