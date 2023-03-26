Mike Trout announced via Twitter on Sunday that his family has plans for something “super exciting” coming to South Jersey.
The Los Angeles Angels center fielder graduated from Millville High School High School in 2009.
Trout made the video announcement with his wife Jessica, a 2008 Millville graduate, and their son Beckham. Trout said his family “built so many relationships and great memories” in South Jersey.
Trout said as he prepares for the season, Jessica will share more information on the project in the weeks and months ahead.
We've been working hard behind the scenes on a very special project and it's almost time to fill you guys in on the little secret. B is excited, and we hope you all will be too. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uGD5vUFZ7Q— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 26, 2023
