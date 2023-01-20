 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Trout says back is pain-free ahead of spring training

Mike Trout through the years

NEW YORK — Mike Trout feels pain-free as the start of spring training approaches.

The Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP from Millville was sidelined between July 12 and Aug. 19 last year by an injury to his upper back and ribcage. After returning, he hit .308 with 16 homers and 29 RBIs in 40 games for an overall season batting average of .283 with 40 homers and 80 RBIs in 119 games.

The 31-year-old 10-time All-Star is the captain of the U.S. team in the World Baseball Classic and will report to spring training by Feb. 16.

"The back's been a non-issue for the past four months," Trout said during a conference call Friday. "I felt a little bit when I came back during the season last year, and then I've been on top of it pretty well and just keeping the same routine in the weight room, just a warmup and making sure all the back muscles around it (are) strong."

The U.S. team will try to defend its 2017 WBC title (the 2021 tournament was called off because of the pandemic). The road to that starts when players report to the Phoenix area March 6, then play exhibitions in Arizona against the San Francisco Giants on March 8 and the Angels on March 9.

The Americans open World Baseball Classic play against Britain on March 11 as part of a first-round group that includes Mexico, Canada and Colombia.

Trout, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, also talked Friday about another important sport to him: the NFL. A longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, he recorded a video of himself singing the fight song for the team four years ago and plans to be at Saturday's playoff game against the New York Giants.

"The football game tomorrow is going to be fun because I'm obviously going to be there," Trout said.

Cowboys Eagles Football

Trout

 Rich Schultz, Associated Press
