DAILY MIKE TROUT REPORT

Mike Trout Report: Hits first HR of season in Angels' first win

Mike Trout, 30, a 2009 Millville High School graduate, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and was the 2014, 2016 and 2019 American League MVP.

Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 3, striking out twice, in a 13-6 loss to the Astros.

Saturday: Hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 2-0 win over Houston. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 4.

Sunday: José Urquidy is scheduled to start for the Astros in the 4:07 p.m. game. Trout is 1 for 3 (a double) with a walk against him.

Trout talk: He said he feels confident about staying healthy after his 2021 season was limited to 36 games because of a calf injury. 

“I don’t want to jinx it, but I think I’ve got a great program,” Trout said in an article by Rhett Bollinger on the Angels' webiste. “Just being able to maintain and feel good every day. Not waking up sore. In the past, I’d wake up sore a little bit. Now I’ve really got to harp on taking care of my lower body.”

Up next: The Angels will host the Marlins for a two-game series starting Monday. After an off day Wednesday, they will open a series at Texas on Thursday.

Mike Trout 2022 headshot for daily report
Matt York, Associated Press

— Press staff reports

