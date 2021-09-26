Mike Trout makes it official: His season is over

"I made the decision a short time ago to shut it down and kind of relieve me a little bit. I was putting so much pressure on myself to get out there. Now, I'm in a good place, and I'm looking forward to a healthy offseason."

Trout is itching to help get his team back to the postseason.

The Angels haven't made the playoffs since 2014, when they got swept by the Kansas City Royals in the AL Division Series. That was the only year Trout reached the playoffs in his big league career.

Manager Joe Maddon recently was outspoken about the need for a couple of top-of-the-line starters. Los Angeles is one loss away from its sixth straight below-.500 season.

"This offseason is going to be big. Obviously, we've got a lot of money to spend," Trout said. "Hopefully, we'll go out there and get some good guys. I trust Perry (general manager Minasian) and trust the top guys in this organization. We talk every day. Obviously, Skip (Joe Maddon) has put his word out there what he thinks we need to go in the right direction. I'm very confident in the group up there. They're working hard every day. I see it. We all see it every day. They're trying to put a winning team on the field."