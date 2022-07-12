 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike Trout leaves Angels' game with upper back spasms

  • 0
Astros Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, prepares for his at-bat as Mike Trout stands in the batter's box during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels' game against Houston with upper back spasms.

The three-time AL MVP from Millville didn't come out for the fifth inning Tuesday night after striking out in his first two plate appearances against Luis Garcia and the AL West-leading Astros.

Trout was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game, to be held next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Trout has been bothered by several minor injuries during the first half of the season. He went just 6 for 34 (.177) with one homer, four RBIs and 16 strikeouts while the Angels went 1-8 on their just-completed road trip.

Trout is hitting .270 this season with 24 homers and 51 RBIs.

Monte Harrison took over in center field for the Angels, who have plummeted out of contention by going 14-36 over the past eight weeks.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News