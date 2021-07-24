Mike Adams sporting 0.93 ERA with IronPigs: Local minor leaguers update

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Stashak, who is in his second minor-league stint of the season. He’s pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings, striking out 26.

The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double A

RHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.

Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.