Mike Adams sporting 0.93 ERA with IronPigs: Local minor leaguers update

Mike Adams has continued to pitch well, adding to the incredible story that is his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Adams, a right-handed relief pitcher, who this time last year was working solely as an instructor as the co-founder of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, is one step away from the majors and pitching well enough to grab the big-league club's attention.
In seven games through Thursday, Adams, 26, had a 0.93 ERA in 9²/³ innings with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Phillies' triple-A team. In 21 minor-league games, he was 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20¹/³ innings.
The Egg Harbor Township resident was signed by the Phillies in January after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He started the season with high single-A Clearwater Threshers.
Here are updates on 11 other local players, with stats through Thursday:
Triple A
RHP Joe Gatto, 26, is playing for the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), for whom he was 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 14 strikeouts in nine appearances. In 20 appearances this season between Double-A and Triple-A, he was 2-3 with a 2.67 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 33²/³ innings. In 142 career minor-league games, he was 30-34 with a 4.65 ERA and 405 strikeouts in 482 innings.
Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Angels and became a free agent last Nov. 2. On Dec. 3, he signed with the Rangers.
RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 27, has been on the Minnesota Twins’ 60-day injured list since June 25 with a left back disc injury. He is with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
It’s been an up-and-down year for Stashak, who is in his second minor-league stint of the season. He’s pitched 2¹/³ shutout innings with three strikeouts with St. Paul. With the Twins, he has a 6.89 ERA in 15 appearances. He allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and 10 walks in 15²/³ innings, striking out 26.
The Mays Landing resident was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.
Double A
RHP Denny Brady (Buena Regional), 24, has been on the 7-day injured list with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Los Angeles Angels) since June 22.
Through five starts, Brady was 0-1 with a 7.04 ERA and 23 strikeouts. He’d made 48 minor-league career appearances (28 starts) with a 4.39 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 160 innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Angels.
3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 22, is starting to heat back up for the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) and is on a five-game hitting streak through Thursday to raise his batting average by .042 points in that span. He was hitting .209 (18 for 86) with two doubles, a triple and five homers in 24 games with them.
In 54 games this season with two minor league teams, Kennedy was batting .269 (53 for 197) with seven doubles, 10 homers, 26 runs and 32 RBIs. In 262 career minor-league games, he was hitting .280 (276 for 986) with 21 homers and 133 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 25, is with the Reading Fightin Phils. In 23 appearances between Reading and Lehigh Valley, Warren was 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 27¹/³ innings. His numbers in Reading had been fantastic, going 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 21 games.
In 118 career minor-league appearances, he had a 3.18 ERA with 269 strikeouts in 178¹/³ innings. The Vineland resident was selected in the 14th round of the 2017 draft by the Phillies.
Single A (high)
LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 22, was 0-6 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts for the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox). He had struck out 75 in 52¹/³ innings.
In 32 career minor-league games, he was 3-15 with a 5.17 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 118 ¹/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.
LT Struble (Hammonton), 25, has played for three teams in the New York Mets system this season. He is currently with the Brooklyn Cyclones and was hitting .216 (11 for 51) in 21 games.
In 30 games overall this season, Struble was hitting .243 (18 for 74) with eight runs, a double, a triple, eight RBIs, 15 walks and five stolen bases in six tries. For his minor-league career, he was hitting .238 (30 for 126) with two doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs, 22 runs scored and nine stolen bases. The Hammonton resident was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 draft by the Mets.
Single A (low)
RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 23, had been on the 7-day injured list with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins) since June 21. It’s the second injury of the year for Mooney, who is 0-1 with a 0.56 ERA in six games, including five starts, this year. He’d allowed just three runs, one earned, on eight hits and nine walks with 26 strikeouts in 16 innings.
The Somers Point resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He made his pro debut May 6.
Rookie League
RHP Bretty Kennedy (Atlantic City) continued his rehab stint with the ACL Padres, and Arizona Complex League affiliate of San Diego. Kennedy, 26, had made two appearances, allowing three runs in 4²/³ innings with seven strikeouts.
Kennedy has played most of the season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas. He made six starts this season and was 1-3 with an 11.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 innings before landing on the injured list June 5.
In his minor-league career, he was 32-24 with a 3.72 ERA in 91 games, including 88 starts. He’d struck out 421 in 426 innings. The Brigantine resident was selected in the 11th round of the 2015 draft by the Padres.
LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City) is with the ACL Angels, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Los Angeles. He made his first appearance July 8, allowing a three-run homer. He hadn't pitched since through Thursday. The 21-year-old from Egg Harbor Township was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft.
LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City) is with the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He had made three appearances, allowing six runs in 2¹/³ innings, striking out five. The 19-year-old from Cape May Court House signed a minor-league deal last June.
Who are the 2021 Press Baseball All-Stars?
Chase Petty
Chase Petty
Mainland Regional
Sr. P/2B
Petty is a MLB first-round draft prospect as pitcher. He was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He is committed to the University of Florida.
Dave Hagaman
Dave Hagaman
Holy Spirit
Sr. P
Hagaman was 6-3 with a 2.13 ERA. He struck out 81 in 49 1/3 innings. Hagaman has committed to West Virginia.
Justin Sweeney
Justin Sweeney
Egg Harbor Township
So. P
Sweeney was 5-1 with a 1.46 ERA. He struck out 56 in 38 1/3 innings. Sweeney has already committed to Rutgers.
Gannon Brady
Gannon Brady
Ocean City
Sr. P
Brady was 2-0 in the state tournament and 4-3 overall. He had a 2.01 ERA and struck out 82 in 55 2/3 innings. Brady, who will continue his career at Fordham University, also hit four home runs.
Cole Campbell
Cole Campbell
Mainland Regional
Jr. C
Campbell batted .437 with 28 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Joe Repetti
Joe Repetti
Ocean City
Sr. C
Repetti batted .303 with 30 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
Brody Levin
Brody Levin
Mainland Regional
Sr. 1B
Levin batted .385 with 25 RBIs, three home runs and 27 runs scored.
Ryan Taylor
Ryan Taylor
St. Augustine
Jr. SS
Taylor batted .404 with 33 runs scored and 20 RBIs.
Ethan Dodd
Ethan Dodd
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. SS
Dodd batted .347 with 21 runs scored, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He also struck out 48 batters in 29 1/3 innings pitched and had a 1.91 ERA.
Dave Appolonia
Dave Appolonia
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. INF
Appolonia batted .452 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Jared Beebe
Jared Beebe
Hammonton
Sr. 3B
Beebe batted .543 with 23 RBIs, 10 doubles and 20 runs scored.
Brody McKenzie
Brody McKenzie
St. Augustine Prep
Sr. OF
McKenzie batted .403 with 30 runs scored, 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
Cohl Mercado
Cohl Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Jr. OF
Mercado batted .600 (27 for 45) with 26 runs scored, 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
Kyle Neri
Kyle Neri
St. Augustine Prep
Jr. OF
Neri batted .429 with 36 runs scored and 28 RBIs.
Mark Elliott
Mark Elliott
Mainland Regional
Sr. OF
Elliott batted .463 with 37 runs scored, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
Matt Nunan
Matt Nunan
Ocean City
Sr. Of
Nuna batted .349 with 24 RBIs and 19 runs scored. On the mound, the Boston College recruit struck out 57 in 36 innings.
Jayden Shertel
Jayden Shertel
Holy Spirit
Sr. Utility
Shertel excelled on the mound and at the plate. He batted .443 with six home runs, 41 runs scored and 35 RBIs. On the mound he had a 1.94 ERA. He has committed to University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
Gavin Healy
Gavin Healy
Oakcrest
DH Jr.
Healy batted .459 (39 for 85) with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
C.J. Egrie
C.J. Egrie
Holy Spirit
Sr. All-around
The leadoff hitter and infielder sparked the Spartans offense with a .358 average, 34 runs scored, 15 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Vanesko
St. Augustine Prep
Sr. P
Will Hoover
Mainland Regional
Jr. P
Tommy Finnegan
Ocean City
Jr. P
Nick Danbrowney
Barnegat
Sr. P
Brock Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Sr. Catcher
Logan Mussey
Millville
Sr. INF
Blake Ramos
Millville
Sr. INF
Ryan Spina
Holy Spirit
Sr. INF
Lucas DeStefano
Hammonton
Sr. SS
Frank Wright
Egg Harbor Township
Sr. INF
Wayne Hill
Millville
So. OF
Trevor Cohen
Holy Spirit
Jr. OF
Ryan Master
Atlantic City
Sr. OF
Francisco Andino
Vineland
Sr. OF
Ryan Gallagher
Middle Township
Jr. DH
Tyler Mercado
St. Joseph Academy
Fr. Utility
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 JRusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.