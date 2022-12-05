Mets to sign Verlander for two years, $86.7 million: Roundup

SAN DIEGO — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the team a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom.

The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.

Verlander leaves World Series champion Houston to step in for deGrom, who left New York after nine seasons when he agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas last week. It also puts Verlander on the same team as Scherzer after they played together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14.

Depending on the final details, it appears Verlander's deal matches Scherzer's for baseball's record for highest average annual salary. Scherzer finalized a $130 million, three-year deal with New York a year ago.

Verlander's storied career was in question after he had Tommy John surgery in 2020. But he made an impressive return this season, becoming the 11th player to win the Cy Young Award at least three times.

The 39-year-old Verlander went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA in 28 starts for the Astros. The right-hander also got his first career World Series win in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.

Verlander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the Astros to the franchise's second championship, making him a free agent.

The nine-time All-Star broke into the majors with Detroit in 2005 and stayed with the Tigers until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He won his first Cy Young Award in 2011 and also took home AL MVP honors after going 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA in 34 starts.

Verlander agreed to a $66 million contract with Houston covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow. After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with the Astros for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option.

Verlander is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons. He also won the 2019 AL Cy Young Award, going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts.

Kershaw returning to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw needed only a few days to make up his mind to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

After the Dodgers had an MLB-leading 111 victories during the regular season only to get ousted by the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series, Kershaw returned to his offseason home outside Dallas. He and his wife, Ellen, talked things over and the Dodgers won out again.

Kershaw re-signed for one year at $20 million with the NL West champions. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus payable on June 30, a salary of $15 million and a hotel suite on road trips.

"We just felt like our time wasn't finished in LA," he said Monday via Zoom. "The way we ended stuff last year just feels like we got another run in us, so I'm excited to get back out there."

For the second straight year, the Dodgers didn't extend a qualifying offer to the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Instead, they gave him additional time to mull his future, and he once again decided to stay with the only franchise he's ever played for during his 15-year major league career.

"I think it was my fault that it took so long to announce," Kershaw said. "I was kind of procrastinating getting all the MRIs. I figured they had seen this enough where they didn't need all those, but I guess they still did."

The left-hander turns 35 in March. He had a couple of stints on the injured list last season.

Last winter, Kershaw didn't pick up a baseball until January. This time, he began his throwing program on Monday.

"I feel good. I really do feel healthy," he said. "I'll be able to take my time and build up. It'll be like a normal offseason."

Kershaw was a free agent a year ago, contemplating whether to return to the Dodgers, sign with the Texas Rangers to be closer to home or retire. He went through the same process this time, speaking with Rangers GM Chris Young.

"I want to pick the team first and then figure out the contract after that. I don't want to be told where to play," Kershaw said. "That's how I want to go about it the rest of my career and if there's a few dollars left on the table, I'll be okay with that."

Texas signed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to an $185 million, five-year deal last week. Justin Verlander, whom the Dodgers were interested in, agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year deal with the New York Mets on Monday.

"Should I have held out?" Kershaw jokingly asked reporters before quickly adding that he and his wife "are so at peace with the way we're doing things."

"For me, it's always going to be a decision whether we feel great in LA or not," the father of four said.

Kershaw was 12-3 with 2.28 ERA in 22 starts last season. He struck out 137 and walked 23. He made his ninth All-Star team and started the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career at Dodger Stadium.

Last April, he became the franchise's all-time strikeout leader with 2,697. He reached 2,800 strikeouts in his last start of the regular season on Oct. 5 against Colorado. Kershaw ranks 24th all-time with 2,807.

He has a career record of 197-87 with a 2.48 ERA. He won his only World Series title in 2020, when the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay after the pandemic-shortened season.

Kershaw will return to a changed team.

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner agreed to a $300 million, 11-year deal with Philadelphia on Monday. Third baseman Justin Turner and outfielder Cody Bellinger both had their options declined by the Dodgers, although it's possible one or both could re-sign.

"Hopefully, we don't have too much of a different team, but who knows with what's going to happen," Kershaw said. "The talent is there. We have the pieces. It's just a matter of being a better team."

Kershaw has yet to decide whether he will pitch in the World Baseball Classic in March.

"Obviously, it would be a huge honor to be able to do that," he said. "I'm still a little ways away from making that call."

Union opens office in DR

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Major League Baseball Players Association has opened its first international office in the Dominican Republic.

It is located in the Torre Sarasota Center in Santo Domingo.

The MLBPA said Monday in a news release that the goal is "increasing the level of support provided throughout players' playing and post-playing careers."

"Our game is better because of the diversity of our player fraternity," union leader Tony Clark said in the release. "The office demonstrates our strong commitment to continue advancing and protecting the rights of all international players."

The announcement comes after the sport's minor league players elected to join the MLBPA in September, increasing the current membership to more than 5,000 players.