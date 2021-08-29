Mets players giving their fans the thumbs-down

"I didn't know there was any intention of giving anything back to the fans," Rojas said. "We want to win for the organization. We want to win for ourselves, we want to win for our front office, our owner and we want to win for our fan base. So that's where the focus should be."

Rojas said the reaction by Báez could be part of the adjustment process following the first trade of his career. Lindor, who signed a 10-year extension before playing a game with the Mets, and Pillar are also in their first years in New York.

"I think it's something that he's probably getting used to — it's the first time he's had another uniform," Rojas said. "Probably that's why he's sharing (and) venting. It's a learning experience. There's different guys that probably felt that way coming into here and probably not performing immediately. But they learned how to deal with it and they know where the fanbase is coming from."

Lindor forced a run-scoring balk and hit a two-run double and new leadoff hitter Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer as the Mets won the final two games of the three-game sert. It was their first series win since sweeping three from the Nationals on Aug. 10-12.