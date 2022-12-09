Meet Phillies new reliever Matt Strahm

The Philadelphia Phillies made things easy for reliever Matt Strahm.

Philadelphia announced Friday that it had signed Strahm to a two-year contract for a reported $15 million.

“Philly didn’t give many people a chance,” Strahm said on a Zoom call Friday afternoon. “They kind of made it look sweet. You can’t argue with that team. I’m at the point of my career where winning is everything. I want to be on a team that’s ready to compete.”

Strahm, 31, made his big league debut in 2016 for the Kansas City Royals. This year, his first full season as a reliever, Strahm pitched in 50 games for the Boston Red Sox, striking out 59 and walking in 17 in 44 ⅔ innings. Right-handed batters hit .221 (27 for 122) against him; lefties hit .229 (11 for 48).

“I’ve put such an emphasis on getting righties out because I don’t want to be that lefty specialist,” he said. “I take pride in getting both hitters out. Pitching is pitching to me. I don’t care what side of the dish you’re standing on.”

Unlike many relievers, Strahm does not rely on one or two pitches. He threw fastballs, sinkers, changeups, sliders and cutters last season.

“I have five pitches,” he said, “and you have to think about all five of them.”

Strahm should also benefit from a normal offseason heading into 2023. He underwent patellar tendon surgery on his right knee in October 2020. That surgery caused him to miss the first half of the 2021 season with the San Diego Padres.

“Everything felt really good (this past season),” he said. “The one thing I would say is that I just didn’t have my usual strength in my leg because my entire offseason was based on the rehab rather than getting stronger. I’m excited I have a full offseason of healthy. I haven’t had one of those in awhile. Now I get to strength train and do my thing and be the best Matt Strahm I can be.”

Strahm figures to fill the Phillies role handled by Brad Hand this past season, pitching in the sixth or seventh innings more often than not. Asked what he thought his role with the Phillies would be, Strahm responded "pitcher."

“Whenever they need outs, I'll get outs,” he said. “I’m not a guy that looks at roles. I don’t care about stats. It’s winning.”

Friday’s announcement continued the Phillies' active offseason as the team built on the momentum created by its unexpected playoff run and World Series appearance this fall.

The Phillies also signed shortstop Trea Turner and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker.

Both Turner and Strahm said they were attracted to Philadelphia in part because of how raucous Citizens Bank Park looked during the postseason. Strahm said he had a couple of other offers.

“How magical that place seemed on TV,” he said, “I can only imagine what it’s like in person.”