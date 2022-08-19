Meet Bradley Zimmer, the Phillies' new center fielder

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies had another center fielder Friday night.

Emphasis on the word “another.”

The Phillies put Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained left ankle and a bone bruise in his left knee. The Phillies claimed Bradley Zimmer off waivers and started him against the New York Mets on Friday. The Toronto Blue Jays designated Zimmer for assignment Monday.

“It’s a little weird,” Zimmer said after taking batting practice. “You’re sitting around, waiting for a call and the next thing you know you’re in the lineup. The guys have been super welcoming. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Zimmer hadn’t played since Aug. 9. Interim manager Rob Thomson said he spoke with Zimmer on Thursday to make sure he was ready to play Friday.

“I asked him if he felt comfortable playing the outfield,” the manager said. “I said, ‘I’m going to put you at risk out there?’ He said, ‘No.’ ”

The Phillies (65-52) began Friday in possession of the second National League wild-card berth. Center field has been an issue for Philadelphia all season.

The hope in April was that Mickey Moniak, the overall No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, would claim the job. But at the end of a successful spring training, Moniak broke his hand when he was hit by a pitch in his final Grapefruit League at-bat.

Matt Vierling and Odubel Herrera also saw time in center field this season, but neither seized the job.

Finally, the Phillies released Herrera and traded Moniak to the Angels for Marsh, who was injured Tuesday trying to make an acrobatic catch. Marsh has a .250/.294/.313 slash line in 12 games with Philadelphia. Overall, Phillies center fielders have a slash line of .210/.262/.299 this season.

Zimmer, 29, was mostly a defensive replacement for the Blue Jays with just 76 at-bats in 77 games. He had a slash line of .105/.209/.237.

“Obviously, the season hasn’t gone the way I wanted it to,” said Zimmer, who was Cleveland's first-round draft pick (21st overall) in 2014. “I haven’t had any sort of consistent playing time, which is not a recipe for success. I was on a good team, a contending team, but individually didn’t really have the best opportunity there.”

Thomson said he had no qualms about putting Zimmer right into the lineup with the Phillies in the midst of a playoff drive. The Phillies' biggest need is for Zimmer to play well defensively. The left-handed Zimmer will probably platoon with the right-handed Vierling.

“I think I can mix in well (with the Phillies),” Zimmer said. “I can score runs, play defense, pretty much do whatever it takes to help us win.”

Harper update

Thomson said Bryce Harper again took batting practice on the field Friday.

Thomson watched every swing.

“It went really good,” Thomson said. “He looked normal, a lot of balls in the seats.”

Harper has been out with a broken thumb since June 25. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said earlier this week that a Sept. 1 return was realistic for Harper.

No Syndergaard against the Mets

Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will not face the Mets this weekend.

But, according to Thomson, there’s no grand conspiracy. The Phillies simply want to keep Syndergaard healthy. Some New York fans speculated that Syndergaard was intentionally avoiding his former team.

Syndergaard pitched for the Mets from 2015-21. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent in the offseason. The Phillies acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline from Los Angeles.

Syndergaard is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA for the Phillies. He threw seven innings in Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. Syndergaard was part of a six-man rotation in Los Angeles, pitching every sixth day instead of every fifth.

“Last time was his first time (pitching on) regular rest,” Thomson said.

Thomson said the Phillies simply wanted to get Syndergaard an extra day of rest and to start Kyle Gibson against the Mets. Gibson has a 1.74 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season

This is Syndergaard’s first full season back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. He appeared in two games for the Mets at the end of last season, pitching one scoreless inning each time.

Thomson said Syndergaard fought the decision to push his next start ahead. Syndergaard was scheduled to pitch against the Mets with Los Angeles in June but also had that start pushed back.

“I just wanted to error on the side of caution,” Thomson said. “I don’t want to put (Syndergaard) in harm’s way. We have the luxury that (Gibson) has done pretty well against the (Mets). It was just common sense.”