McCutchen's 3-run HR in 9th gives Phillies 6-5 win over Nats

PHILADELPHIA — Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the sinking Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Rhys Hoskins also had a three-run homer for the second-place Phillies, who are 3 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

"That's a big moment for us," manager Joe Girardi said.

Jean Segura led off the ninth against Brad Hand (5-5) with a double. After J.T. Realmuto struck out, Bryce Harper walked. McCutchen drove the next pitch, a 92 mph sinker, to the opposite field and over the wall in right.

"Being able to come through was definitely gratifying for me," McCutchen said. "We're a resilient club here. We know what we're capable of doing."

It was the second straight blown save for Hand.

"The pitch he threw to McCutchen was up and out over the plate; that's where Andrew likes the ball," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "We've got to get him down in the zone again."

Archie Bradley (5-1) allowed a run in the top of the ninth but got the win.

Josh Bell tripled and drove in two runs for the Nationals, who have lost five straight and 11 of 14.