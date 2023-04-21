PHILADELPHIA —It appears that Bryce Harper could return to the Phillies' lineup from offseason Tommy John surgery in early May.

At least, that's the best-case scenario based on what Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before Philadelphia lost to the Colorado Rockies 5-0 Thursday night. Philadelphia will return from a West Coast trip to host the Boston Red Sox on May 5 at Citizens Bank Park. Harper underwent surgery Nov. 23.

Thomson said Harper will see orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles “right around” May 1. That visit will determine how quickly he can return to the lineup as a designated hitter. Thomson said the plan is for Harper not to have a minor league rehabilitation assignment. Thomson also said the plan was for Harper to be prepared to play at that point and just need final clearance from the doctor.

“He can’t DH until that point. First base is down the road because he has to be able to throw,” Thomson said. “Once we get clearance from a doctor, we’ll see when he can start DHing. But it shouldn’t be too far after that.”

Harper continued to make strides in his comeback Thursday. Thomson said Thursday was the first time Harper threw from 60 feet.

“It’s the first day he’s really had a throwing program,” Thomson said.

Harper also took live batting practice against Phillies minor league pitcher Victor Vargas before they hosted the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night. The Phillies used the pitch clock during Harper’s session.

Harper then took ground balls at first base.

“We’re very encouraged,” Thomson said. “He’s still getting his timing down, but he looks really good. He looks good.”

Technology is a big reason why Harper probably won't need a minor league rehab stint. The Phillies have the Trajekt machine, which allows Harper to hit in the indoor batting cage against simulated big-league pitching.

"You can put any pitcher on the planet on video and replicate his stuff," Thomson said. "As far as DHing is concerned, we’re covering all the bases.”