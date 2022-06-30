Mark Appel's debut gives the Phillies some much-needed karma: Must Win

PHILADELPHIA — Mark Appel admitted he was once lost when it came to baseball.

On Wednesday night, he somehow found his way to the pitcher’s mound at Citizens Bank Park.

It was not an easy trip.

The Phillies relief pitcher and former overall No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft made his big league debut. Appel pitched the ninth inning of Philadelphia’s 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He threw 10 pitches, allowed one hit and no runs and struck out Braves slugger Adam Duvall looking at a 96.9 mph sinker.

The 162 games of a baseball summer tend to blend together. Appel’s debut was a moment to remember.

“I was lost,” he said. “I felt like there were times when I was hopeless, that this dream would never happen. I was choking back tears.”

The Phillies promoted Appel to the big leagues from Triple A last Saturday. The MLB Draft began in 1965. Until Saturday, Appel, Brien Taylor (New York Yankees, 1991) and Steven Chilcott (New York Mets, 1966) were the only No. 1 overall picks to never make it to the big leagues.

A highly-touted college pitcher out of Stanford University, Appel received a $6.35 million signing bonus with the Astros. But he battled injuries and poor performances. The Phillies acquired him in a trade with Houston in December 2015. The deal was seen as a fresh start for Appel. Instead, his struggles were just beginning.

He underwent season-ending surgery to remove a posterior bone spur in his right elbow in June 2016. The Phillies designated him for assignment in 2017. Appel stepped away from baseball in the winter of 2018.

He decided to make a comeback last season. This year Appel opened eyes with his performance at Triple A. He transitioned from being a starter to a reliever and was 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA in 19 appearances with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

“This whole year has been so special for me,” Appel said. “Coming in, I was trying to figure out ‘Where do I fit in? What’s my role going to be?’ The fact that I have to go to Lehigh and learn how to be a reliever and have some success, that was fuel to my fire. I didn’t need a call-up for it to be a successful year for me to feel like I was where I needed to be. In that sense, this is all just extra. I’m just really thankful for it.”

Appel took a moment to soak up the scene when he jogged out of the bullpen Wednesday.

“The music is louder, the lights are brighter,” he said. “The fans in Philadelphia are incredible. I heard people cheering for me and supporting me. It was a really special moment to have my big league debut at home in Philadelphia.”

Appel threw a pitch over catcher J.T. Realmuto’s head to the backstop during warmups. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said "uh oh" to himself.

“I was just trying to compose myself,” Appel said. “You just know the magnitude. 'Oh, it’s your big league debut.’ I was a little juiced in the pen and a little wild. The last four or five pitches I was like ‘let’s pretend I’m back doing my normal thing,’ and get locked in.”

Marcel Ozuna lined Appel’s first pitch right at first baseman Rhys Hoskins for a quick out. William Contreras singled, but Duvall struck out, and Phil Gosselin bounced into an inning-ending force out.

Appel’s teammates were on the top step of the dugout to greet Appel as he walked off the mound.

“I think everyone remembers their big league debut and how special it was,” Appel said. “It almost felt like I was being brought into this fraternity of major league baseball players.”

The rest of the Phillies got caught up in moment. Hoskins took a peak at Appel as he jogged toward the mound Wednesday.

He saw Appel grinning.

“You just can’t keep it in,” Hoskins said.

Who knows how long Appel’s time with the Phillies will last? Philadelphia must make a roster move Friday to activate pitcher Bailey Falter, who is scheduled to start that night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011, and they are currently struggling to overcome an injury to reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper.

Maybe some of the karma of Appel’s feel-good debut will rub off on the Phillies. Philadelphia can use all the help it can get.

