Mark Appel finally makes the big leagues

Mark Appel is in the big leagues.

Finally.

The Phillies promoted the former number 1 overall draft pick and relief pitcher and placed reliever Connor Brogodon on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. The Phillies were scheduled to play in San Diego against the Padres on Saturday night.

“Completely overwhelmed,” Appel tweeted Saturday. ‘I have so many thoughts I want to share but can’t find the words, so I’ll just say this: I’m thankful.

“Today, I get to play a game I love as a Major League Baseball player."

Until Saturday, Appel, Brien Taylor (Yankees, 1991) and Steven Chilcott (Mets, 1966) were the only overall No. 1 picks who never made the big leagues.

The Houston Astros selected Appel with No. 1 pick in the 2013 draft. Houston traded him to the Phillies in 2015.

Appel retired from baseball in 2017 in part because of injuries and because he never met the loft expectations of being a No. 1 pick.

Appel began his comeback last season. This year he is 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 innings with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

