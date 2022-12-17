Mainland improves to 2-0 with perfect fourth quarter foul shooting

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team protected its lead with perfect fourth-quarter shooting Saturday night.
The Mustangs went 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final eight minutes and beat Atlantic City 40-28 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.
Mainland junior guard Ava Mazur went 6 for 6 from the line and finished with a team-high 15 points. Kasey Bretones went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and scored 12. Bella Mazur chipped in with nine points and four steals for the Mustangs.
Atlantic City center Quaniriah Montague scored all 14 of the Vikings points in the second half. She finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Mainland (2-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City dropped to 1-1.
Atlantic City 7 7 6 8 - 28
People are also reading…
Mainland Regional 15 4 9 12 - 40
AC- Roach 0, Lemmons 10, Gormley 2, Montague 16, Jackson 0
ML-Sheeran 0, Stokes 4, A. Mazur 15, Bretones 12, B. Mazur 9
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.