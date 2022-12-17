 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland improves to 2-0 with perfect fourth quarter foul shooting

Kasey Bretones

Kasey Bretones drives to the basket against Atlantic City in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game

 Mike McGarry

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team protected its lead with perfect fourth-quarter shooting Saturday night.

The Mustangs went 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final eight minutes and beat Atlantic City 40-28 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

Mainland junior guard Ava Mazur went 6 for 6 from the line and finished with a team-high 15 points. Kasey Bretones went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and scored 12. Bella Mazur chipped in with nine points and four steals for the Mustangs.

Atlantic City center Quaniriah Montague scored all 14 of the Vikings points in the second half. She finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Mainland (2-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City dropped to 1-1.

Atlantic City 7 7 6 8 - 28

Mainland Regional 15 4 9 12 - 40

AC- Roach 0, Lemmons 10, Gormley 2, Montague 16, Jackson 0

ML-Sheeran 0, Stokes 4, A. Mazur 15, Bretones 12, B. Mazur 9

