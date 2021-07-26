Mainland grad Chase Petty signs with Twins for reported $2.5M bonus

Chase Petty put pen to paper and made it official Monday afternoon.

The Mainland Regional High School graduate signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that the pitcher received a $2.5 million signing bonus. Petty was scheduled to attend Monday night's game between the Twins and Detroit Tigers.

“It’s my foot in the door,” Petty said last week before leaving for Minnesota. “The first step in something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”

With a fastball that sometimes topped 100 mph, the Somers Point resident was one of the nation’s top scholastic pitchers this year. The Twins chose him with the 26th pick of the first round of MLB's First-Year Player Draft on July 11. Petty was the first Cape-Atlantic League player taken in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout of Millville with the No. 25 pick in the 2009 draft. Petty had committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship.

Petty is scheduled to head from Minnesota to the Twins' spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday morning.

“I can’t wait to get started,” he said.