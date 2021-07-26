Mainland grad Chase Petty signs with Twins for reported $2.5M bonus

Chase Petty put pen to paper and made it official Monday afternoon.
The Mainland Regional High School graduate signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis. Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that the pitcher received a $2.5 million signing bonus. Petty was scheduled to attend Monday night's game between the Twins and Detroit Tigers.
“It’s my foot in the door,” Petty said last week before leaving for Minnesota. “The first step in something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”
With a fastball that sometimes topped 100 mph, the Somers Point resident was one of the nation’s top scholastic pitchers this year. The Twins chose him with the 26th pick of the first round of MLB's First-Year Player Draft on July 11. Petty was the first Cape-Atlantic League player taken in the first round since the Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout of Millville with the No. 25 pick in the 2009 draft. Petty had committed to attend the University of Florida on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
Petty is scheduled to head from Minnesota to the Twins' spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, on Tuesday morning.
“I can’t wait to get started,” he said.
The No. 26 pick in the draft was slotted at $2,653,400. Petty said he wants to save his bonus but did say one thing he would like to do is pay off his brother Logan’s college debt. Logan, a 2019 Mainland graduated, attended Hood College in Maryland.
"To see Chase sign today feels like the end of a long journey to get to this point, and the start of a new one as he starts his professional career," Mainland Regional coach Billy Kern said Monday. "Minnesota is getting a tremendous competitor, and I can't wait to support his journey every step of the way."
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Petty led Mainland to the South Jersey Group III final this year. He finished 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48 ²/³ innings.
Petty is the third Cape-Atlantic League player to join the Twins organization. Cody Stashak, a 2012 Oakcrest graduate, has pitched out of the bullpen for the Twins and is currently on the 60-day injured list with a back injury. Sean Mooney, a 2016 Ocean City graduate, pitches for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Twins’ Low-A affiliate in Florida. Petty and Mooney both have worked out at the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
"Our program, school and community is extremely proud of Chase and the way he has handled himself both on and off the field," Kern said. "He was loved by his teammates and respected by his opponents, something all athletes should strive for."
GALLERY: Minnesota Twins select Mainland grad Chase Petty in the first round
