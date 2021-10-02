Luzardo strikes out 11 to lead Marlins past Phillies and out of last place

MIAMI — Jesús Luzardo struck out a career-high 11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer to help the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Saturday night.

Miguel Rojas had two hits for the Marlins (66-95), who moved one game ahead of last-place Washington in the NL East.

Acquired from the Oakland A's for Starling Marte on July 30, Luzardo (6-9) gave up one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander also walked twice and scored the lead run on Chisholm's shot.

"My first innings have not been that great, and today I had a pretty good first inning," Luzardo said. "My bullpen was not that good, but when I got to the game I felt it with the first guy I faced."

Luzardo was removed after striking out Bryce Harper to lead off the sixth. Harper went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts. The National League MVP contender reached on a bunt single, his fourth of the season.

"Great hitter. He’s a guy I want to go after and attack," Luzardo said. "You just go out there and give it my best stuff and today. Thankfully, it worked out well."

Marlins manager Don Mattingly saw the strikeout of Harper as the ideal completion to Luzardo's outing.