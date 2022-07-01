"Long-Ball Hall" powers Phillies to pivotal win over the Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA - Darick Hall doesn’t have time for singles.

He’s all about the long ball.

The rookie slugger’s solo home run propelled the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the opening game of a pivotal three-game series before 36,077 fans at Citizen Bank Park on Friday night.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Hall has three hits - all home runs - since being promoted from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday. After Friday’s win, teammates and long-time friend Mickey Moniak informed the media that Hall’s nickname is “Long Ball Hall.”

“To be able to come up and perform and help the team is everything,” Hall said. “That’s why you’re here. To be able to pass baton and give the team some momentum.”

Hall is the second Phillies player since 1900 - and the first since Ed Sanicki in 1949 - to have his first three career hits be home runs. Hall is hoping for a longer career than Sanicki, who injured his knee and was out of baseball by 1951 with just 17 career at-bats.

Hall has batted cleanup all three games he has played.

“Basically, he’s just having fun,” manager Rob Thomson said. “I told him when he got here don’t change your routine. Do everything you did in Lehigh Valley. Just go out and play. That’s what he’s doing. He’s having a lot of fun right now.”

After the game, Hall stood outside and watched some of the post-game fireworks with his mom Lynette Andrade and his wife Ashley. When Hall isn’t hitting home runs, he’s smiling.

“It’s awesome,” Hall said. “Just being there with mom. She’s been with me through it all. Just to have that moment was super cool.”

Moniak said he’s not surprised by Hall’s impact. The two became close friends when they played for the Lakewood BlueClaws in 2017.

“He’s been the same guy at every level,” Moniak said. “He hasn’t changed since he got here. That’s a testament to his character. When it comes to baseball, he’s different. He’s very analytical in how he approaches the game.”

What makes Hall’s success even better to see is that the 26-year-old has had a long trip to the big leagues. The Phillies drafted him in the 14th round in the 2016 draft out of Dallas Baptist University.

Hall’s heroics got the Phillies off to a fast start in what is a critical series. The Phillies (41-37) now trail the St. Louis Cardinals (43-36) by 1.5 games in the race for the sixth and final NL playoff spot.

Friday was the first of seven games the Phillies and Cardinals will play in July’s first 11 days. The teams will not meet again the rest of the season.

Hall gave the Phillies the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas left a 79.9 mph, 1-1 changeup over the plate. Hall pulled it 370 feet into the right field stands to put the Phillies up 4-3.

Hall was expecting a curveball.

“I just recognized (the changeup),” he said.

Rhys Hoskins gave the Phillies some breathing room with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. Seranthony Dominguez came out of the bullpen in the eighth inning to shutdown the heart of the Cardinals order to preserve the lead. Dominguez came back from a 3-1 count to strikeout MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt swinging with a 98.3 mph fastball. Dominguez was part of a bullpen that threw five shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and two hits allowed.

“The bullpen has obviously gotten a lot of heat this year,” Hoskins said. “But as of late they’ve been nasty.”

The Phillies are now 3-2 without NL reigning MVP Bryce Harper, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured left thumb earlier this week.

Philadelphia showed some resiliency Friday. The Cardinals led 3-0 after four innings. Philadelphia tied for the score in the bottom of the fifth.

Moniak, who has struggled all season, was in the midst of that rally with an RBI double. It was his first extra base hit of the season. He had been 0 for 7 with three strikeouts since being recalled from Triple-A last Sunday. Thomson joked that he could see the color return to Moniak’s face after the hit. The double came against a curveball. Pitchers have pounded Moniak with breaking balls this season because he has struggled against them.

“The biggest thing for me is that it felt good to contribute to a win,” Moniak said. “I guess I can hit a breaking ball. I’ve always been able to hit a breaking ball. Sometimes I put a lot of pressure on myself. Today, I took a step back and let things happen. Until I prove to (opposing pitchers), I can hit the breaking ball, nothing is going to change.”

If the Phillies are to stay in contention for a playoff spot without Harper, they’re going to need contributions from players such as Hall and Moniak.

“That’s what good teams do,” Hoskins said. “It’s that next-man up mentality.”

EXTRA INNINGS: Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle. He is the 17th player in Cardinals history to accomplish that feat.

