Locked-out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation

"With camps scheduled to open in less than two weeks, it is time to get immediate assistance from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to help us work through our differences and break the deadlock," MLB said in a statement.

"It is clear the most productive path forward would be the involvement of an impartial third party to help bridge gaps and facilitate an agreement," the league said. "It is hard to understand why a party that wants to make an agreement would reject mediation from the federal agency specifically tasked with resolving these disputes, including many successes in professional sports."

No negotiating sessions are scheduled on the primary economic issues. The sides met three times this week on non-core topics.

"We don't need mediation because what we are offering to MLB is fair for both sides," tweeted pitcher Max Scherzer, who agreed to a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets on the day prior to the lockout.

"We want a system where threshold and penalties don't function as caps, allows younger players to realize more of their market value, makes service time manipulation a thing of the past, and eliminate tanking as a winning strategy," Scherzer wrote.