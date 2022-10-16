 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
PHILLIES

Limited home Phillies NLCS tickets to go on sale Monday

NLDS Phillies Braves Baseball

Fans cheer Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard during the first inning in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

Fans who want to experience the postseason atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park will get another chance.

The Phillies announced Sunday that a limited number of tickets for Games 3 to 5 of the National League Championship Series to be played in Philadelphia will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets can only be purchased at phillies.com.

“There will be limited ticket availability for all three NLCS home games after presale opportunities to season ticket holders and group customers, along with MLB commitments,” Phillies senior vice president of ticket operations and projects John Weber said in a news release.

Fans can purchase up to four tickets for one game only while supplies last. All tickets will be mobile via the free MLB Ballpark app. For more information, go to phillies.com.

The NLCS will begin 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego against the Padres and continue with Game 2 at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The series will head to Philadelphia for the next three games. Game 3 will be at 7:37 p.m. Friday, Game 4 at 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Game 5, if necessary, at 2:37 p.m. Sunday.

The series will head back to San Diego for the last two games, if necessary, next Monday and Tuesday. Fox or Fox Sports 1 will televise the series.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

National League Championship Series schedule

Game 1: 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego (FS1)

Game 2: 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in San Diego (Fox/FS1)

Game 3: 7:37 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia (FS1)

Game 4: 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia (Fox)

Game 5*: 2:37 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia (FS1)

Game 6*: 8:03 p.m. Oct. 24 in San Diego (FS1)

Game 7*: 8:03 p.m. Oct. 25 in San Diego (Fox/FS1)

*If necessary

Channel in parentheses

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

