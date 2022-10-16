Limited home Phillies NLCS tickets to go on sale Monday

Fans who want to experience the postseason atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park will get another chance.

The Phillies announced Sunday that a limited number of tickets for Games 3 to 5 of the National League Championship Series to be played in Philadelphia will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets can only be purchased at phillies.com.

“There will be limited ticket availability for all three NLCS home games after presale opportunities to season ticket holders and group customers, along with MLB commitments,” Phillies senior vice president of ticket operations and projects John Weber said in a news release.

Fans can purchase up to four tickets for one game only while supplies last. All tickets will be mobile via the free MLB Ballpark app. For more information, go to phillies.com.

The NLCS will begin 8:03 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego against the Padres and continue with Game 2 at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The series will head to Philadelphia for the next three games. Game 3 will be at 7:37 p.m. Friday, Game 4 at 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Game 5, if necessary, at 2:37 p.m. Sunday.

The series will head back to San Diego for the last two games, if necessary, next Monday and Tuesday. Fox or Fox Sports 1 will televise the series.