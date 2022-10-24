Like the average fan, Phillis managing partner John Middleton relishes team's NL pennant

PHILADELPHIA — John Middleton often walks alone through the concourse of Citizens Bank Park during the days and nights the Phillies play.
The franchise’s managing partner laughs at the idea that he would need security.
“What do I need security for?” the billionaire scoffed. “They’re fans. They’re my friends. They’re not going to hurt me.”
Middleton, like every Phillies fan, seemed to be having the time of his life as Philadelphia clinched the National League Championship Series and a berth in the World Series with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Phillies will play at the American League champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of the best-of-seven World Series at 8:03 p.m. Friday.
Middleton was sitting in his suite when Bryce Harper stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with J.T. Realmuto on first base and the Phillies down 3-2.
Middleton, like everyone else at the ballpark, has a story to tell about how he reacted to what happened next.
When Harper lined the ball toward left field, Middleton initially thought it was in the gap for a game-tying double.
“Stay up!” he shouted. “That’s all I’m thinking, 'Go, go, go!' ”
The ball landed in the stands for the go-head home run.
“You feel like you’re just kind of watching everything unfold in slow motion at that moment,” Middleton said.
Middleton wants the Phillies to win. Unlike the average fan, he can and has done something about it. He personally recruited Harper to sign a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies before the 2019 season. Middleton flew to Harper’s home in Las Vegas to have dinner with the outfielder.
“Three hundred and thirty million dollars later and mutual promises of being committed to winning and doing whatever it took to win,” Middleton said. “All the things we thought (about Harper) have turned out to be true. There have been no disappointments.”
Middleton also agreed to increase the payroll to bring free agents Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to the team.
Middleton also hired Dave Dombrowski as the president of baseball operations after the 2020 season. It was Dombrowski, of course, who decided to fire manager Joe Girard in June and replace him with Rob Thomson, who has barely made a wrong decision since getting the job.
Dombrowski has now led the 1997 Florida Marlins, the 2006 and 2012 Detroit Tigers, the 2018 Boston Red Sox and the 2022 Phillies to the World Series.
“He’s so decisive,” Middleton said. "He’s so incisive in what he sees in an organization, and he’s so decisive on acting what he learns. The way he handled the offseason. The way he handled the trade deadline this year. The way he handled the managerial change. He’s great.
"He really has fingers on the pulse on everybody and everything. He has the ability to look at his assets and say, ‘OK, this is what I got. This is what I have to work with. This is what I need to do to take what we have to another level.’ ”
Middleton, who made his money in a family-owned cigar and tobacco business, bought a 15% share of the Phillies in 1994. That expanded to 48% in 2014. He was named the team's control person and managing partner in November 2016.
He’s proud of his own roots as a Philadelphia sports fan. He sat in the 600 level of Veterans Stadium to watch the Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals and win the 1980 World Series.
“I started going to Eagles games, Phillies games when I was 5 or 6 years old,” he said. “That’s where I grew up.”
After Sunday’s ceremonies, Middleton walked along the top of the Phillies' dugout, allowing the fans to touch the NLCS trophy. Someone alerted him that the trophy was needed on the field for a team picture.
Middleton then handed the trophy to a fan whose face was painted like a baseball and hopped over a row of seats before getting the trophy back.
“Thanks, John,” the fan said.
Middleton can’t say enough about the raucous fans who have filled Citizens Bank Park during the postseason. He said 2,500 standing room-only tickets were sold for Sunday’s NLCS clincher.
“I know this fan base,” Middleton said. “I said to a lot of the guys here, ‘When we start to prove to these fans that we’re real, they will come out.’ I expected this, and they were still spectacular. These guys are like sharks with blood in the water.”
GALLERY: Phillies beat Padres in Game 5, headed to World Series
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Bryce Harper celebrates with the Warren C. Giles Trophy after the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 to win the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia on Sunday.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura celebrates with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto rounds the bases after a home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler celebrates the end of the top of the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Fans watch as Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto tags San Diego Padres' Juan Soto during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler tip his cap as he leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell celebrates his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell watches his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell celebrates his RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
San Diego Padres' Josh Bell hits a RBI-double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez throws during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar scores past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar scores past Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
The grounds crew works the field during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott celebrates a double during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez throws during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado celebrates the end of the top of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado throws during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates after a two-run home run with J.T. Realmuto during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a two-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates the final out of Philadelphia's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. The starting pitcher got the last two outs for the save, sending the Phillies to their first World Series appearance since 2009.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their win against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez celebrates after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Members of the grounds crew cover the field before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Members of the grounds crew cover the field before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola warms up during batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez plays with a flying disc before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Members of the grounds crew roll up the rain tarp prior to Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura stands for the national anthem before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott stands for the national anthem before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Fans cheer before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto fouls a ball off his foot during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins reacts for a foul ball during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Fans cheer during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper hits a single off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the second inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his two-run home run with Kyle Schwarber during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the third inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate with the trophy after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm celebrates in the locker room after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos celebrates in the locker room after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.