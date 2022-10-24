Like the average fan, Phillies managing partner John Middleton relishes team's NL pennant

PHILADELPHIA — John Middleton often walks alone through the concourse of Citizens Bank Park during the days and nights the Phillies play.

The franchise’s managing partner laughs at the idea that he would need security.

“What do I need security for?” the billionaire scoffed. “They’re fans. They’re my friends. They’re not going to hurt me.”

Middleton, like every Phillies fan, seemed to be having the time of his life as Philadelphia clinched the National League Championship Series and a berth in the World Series with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Phillies will play at the American League champion Houston Astros in Game 1 of the best-of-seven World Series at 8:03 p.m. Friday.

Middleton was sitting in his suite when Bryce Harper stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with J.T. Realmuto on first base and the Phillies down 3-2.

Middleton, like everyone else at the ballpark, has a story to tell about how he reacted to what happened next.

When Harper lined the ball toward left field, Middleton initially thought it was in the gap for a game-tying double.

“Stay up!” he shouted. “That’s all I’m thinking, 'Go, go, go!' ”

The ball landed in the stands for the go-head home run.

“You feel like you’re just kind of watching everything unfold in slow motion at that moment,” Middleton said.

Middleton wants the Phillies to win. Unlike the average fan, he can and has done something about it. He personally recruited Harper to sign a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies before the 2019 season. Middleton flew to Harper’s home in Las Vegas to have dinner with the outfielder.

“Three hundred and thirty million dollars later and mutual promises of being committed to winning and doing whatever it took to win,” Middleton said. “All the things we thought (about Harper) have turned out to be true. There have been no disappointments.”

Middleton also agreed to increase the payroll to bring free agents Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to the team.

Middleton also hired Dave Dombrowski as the president of baseball operations after the 2020 season. It was Dombrowski, of course, who decided to fire manager Joe Girard in June and replace him with Rob Thomson, who has barely made a wrong decision since getting the job.

Dombrowski has now led the 1997 Florida Marlins, the 2006 and 2012 Detroit Tigers, the 2018 Boston Red Sox and the 2022 Phillies to the World Series.

“He’s so decisive,” Middleton said. "He’s so incisive in what he sees in an organization, and he’s so decisive on acting what he learns. The way he handled the offseason. The way he handled the trade deadline this year. The way he handled the managerial change. He’s great.

"He really has fingers on the pulse on everybody and everything. He has the ability to look at his assets and say, ‘OK, this is what I got. This is what I have to work with. This is what I need to do to take what we have to another level.’ ”

Middleton, who made his money in a family-owned cigar and tobacco business, bought a 15% share of the Phillies in 1994. That expanded to 48% in 2014. He was named the team's control person and managing partner in November 2016.

He’s proud of his own roots as a Philadelphia sports fan. He sat in the 600 level of Veterans Stadium to watch the Phillies beat the Kansas City Royals and win the 1980 World Series.

“I started going to Eagles games, Phillies games when I was 5 or 6 years old,” he said. “That’s where I grew up.”

After Sunday’s ceremonies, Middleton walked along the top of the Phillies' dugout, allowing the fans to touch the NLCS trophy. Someone alerted him that the trophy was needed on the field for a team picture.

Middleton then handed the trophy to a fan whose face was painted like a baseball and hopped over a row of seats before getting the trophy back.

“Thanks, John,” the fan said.

Middleton can’t say enough about the raucous fans who have filled Citizens Bank Park during the postseason. He said 2,500 standing room-only tickets were sold for Sunday’s NLCS clincher.

“I know this fan base,” Middleton said. “I said to a lot of the guys here, ‘When we start to prove to these fans that we’re real, they will come out.’ I expected this, and they were still spectacular. These guys are like sharks with blood in the water.”