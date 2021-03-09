'Lifelong learner' Caleb Cotham brings data-driven approach to role as Phillies pitching coach

To wit: Anderson said he was throwing a bullpen session before his first spring-training start and got a piece of advice about his curveball that "really clicked in my head."

"I threw the next one, and it was how I wanted it to be," Anderson said. "He has a lot of the same lingo when we chat that [Johnson] had. DJ was a big influence for me, and now Caleb is the same thing."

Zack Wheeler said he has asked Cotham about the Edgertronic camera, which captures pitch movement at more than 1,000 frames per second. Anderson is interested in using the TrackMan device to see the difference between certain pitches.

But he doesn't want to go overboard either.

"Sometimes you throw a curveball and you think that your hand's in a certain spot, and you look at the camera in slow motion and it's not what you think or what you feel," Anderson said. "So, I do like those things. But I wouldn't say I've 100 percent dove into that kind of stuff because I think you get too deep you can kind of mess yourself up. It's definitely a tool to hopefully get better and pitch for a long time."