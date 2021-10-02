LeMahieu has sports hernia, will need offseason surgery

NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu has a sports hernia that will require offseason surgery, but the New York Yankees' leadoff hitter will attempt to play through the injury in October.

The major league batting champion last year, LeMahieu was out of the starting lineup again Saturday in a critical game against Tampa Bay.

LeMahieu exited Thursday night's victory in Toronto, received a cortisone injection Friday and was unavailable for the Yankees' 4-3 loss to the Rays. The team had been calling the injury right hip and groin soreness, but after LeMahieu was examined by doctors Friday, manager Aaron Boone said Saturday morning the Gold Glove infielder "essentially has a sports hernia" that he'll need to take care of after the season.

Boone said he was unsure if LeMahieu could be available off the bench in an emergency Saturday, but the club hopes he can play in the scheduled regular-season finale Sunday.

"There's been days where it's better," Boone said, "and he can manage it."

"There's certain times where he just can't press through."