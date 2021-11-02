Late innings = late nights as World Series games lengthen

Minor league Triple-A and Double-A games have had a 20-second pitch clock since 2015.

"It's not that hard," said Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker, who first reached the majors in 2018 and spent time at Triple-A in 2019. "You just, I don't know, speed it up a little bit, I guess."

A test was held this season at minor league Low-A West, setting the clock at 15 seconds with the bases empty, 17 seconds with runners on, 30 seconds between batters and 2:15 for half-inning breaks and pitching changes.

The 316 nine-inning games with the clock averaged 2:41, down from 3:02 for the 91 games without a clock.

"Certainly encouraging," Manfred said. "Game times in the 2:40s, which is a really sort of nice number when you think about it in comparison to where we've been. I think maybe more important than that is that people that go and watch the games feel like the pace of the game, the action in the game has really been improved, that it actually alters the requirement of moving along pitching, kind of changes the game the way it's played a little bit. And that would be a useful change for us."