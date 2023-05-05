PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber at the top of the Phillies' batting order worked well last season.
Past success, however, is not a guarantee of future performance.
Schwarber batted leadoff, committed a key error and struck out three times as the Phillies lost to the Boston Red Sox 5-3 before 43,322 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.
Philadelphia (15-18) has lost five straight.
PHILADELPHIA — A spectator was taken to a trauma center after falling over a protective rail…
Schwarber stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with one out and the tying runs on base. Boston closer Kenley Jansen struck him out swinging at a 3-2 slider in the dirt. It was the only slider Jansen threw in his 22-pitch inning.
“He makes a pitch,” Schwarber said. “I think he makes a pitch there that wasn’t on anybody’s mind. You tip your cap. We had a chance there.”
People are also reading…
Manager Rob Thomson changed the Phillies' lineup when Bryce Harper returned Tuesday. Second baseman Bryson Stott had batted leadoff in 19 games. He was OK, with a .261/.301/.375 slash line.
When Harper returned, Stott dropped in the order and Schwarber returned to the top spot.
“He gets on base and he hits home runs,” Thomson said before Friday’s game about Schwarber batting leadoff. “When he walks to the plate leading off the game … it opens the (starting pitcher’s) eyes up. He’s comfortable there, and that’s where he’s had the most production in his career.”
But Schwarber has been in a season-long slump: seven home runs and a slash line of .183/.305/.392.
In the three games since Harper returned, Schwarber is 0 for 13 with six strikeouts as the leadoff hitter. It's a small sample size, and Schwarber is a streaky hitter, but this is a Phillies team searching for a spark.
With his power, Schwarber projects as more of a middle-of-the-order hitter. His bat is supposed to outweigh his defensive shortcomings. But he compounded his struggles at the plate with a critical fielding miscue Friday.
In the top of the first, Boston leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia lofted a flyball toward left-center field. Schwarber and center fielder Dalton Guthrie converged on the ball. Schwarber called it. The ball hit his glove and dropped to the grass.
Tapia would later score on Rafael Devers' RBI single. The play set a bad tone for the game.
“I feel like if I catch that ball, it’s kind of a different ball game,” Schwarber said. “We kind of called it at the same time, but I was the one who first called it. It hit my glove. It has to stay in the glove.”
Philies notes: The relationship between Bryce Harper and Masataka Yoshida plus news on Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman
PHILADELPHIA — Just about everybody connected to baseball has a player they grew up idolizing.
What’s frustrating for the Phillies is that it appeared that better days were ahead just last weekend. They had won four straight series before being swept in Los Angeles by the Dodgers this week.
“We were playing pretty good baseball,and then we go to LA and it is what it is,” Schwarber said. “You have to flush that series. You take away my mistake (Friday), and I feel like we’re playing a pretty good baseball game. I think you have to take away the L.A. series, remove that and continue to try to play pretty good baseball.”
The Phillies' problem with the top of their lineup is they currently don’t have a lot of candidates.
Trea Turner can beat leadoff, but he struck out swinging for the final out Friday and is struggling almost as much as Schwarber with a slash line of .257/.297/.386.
Schwarber said he’s just going to keep working.
“I’ve just got to keep going every single day and keep working in the cage,” he said. “I feel like the cage is the biggest thing. That’s going to set the table for you to go out there and compete.”
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|.429
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.309
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ferguson p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Smith c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.239
|Heyward dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Rojas ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Outman cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Vargas 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|b-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.104
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Taylor ss-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|35
|10
|12
|10
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|104
|000
|001—6
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|200
|124—10
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Heyward in the 8th. b-singled for Peralta in the 8th.
E—Muncy (4). LOB—Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Turner (5), Harper (1), Castellanos (11), Freeman (9), Outman 2 (6). 3B—Taylor (1). HR—Vargas (2), off Nola; Muncy (12), off Kimbrel. RBIs—Stott 2 (11), Castellanos (20), Bohm (23), Sosa (8), Stubbs (1), Betts (18), Vargas 2 (15), Freeman (14), Barnes 2 (5), Muncy 4 (27). SB—Peralta (1), Vargas (2), Taylor (3). CS—Barnes (1). SF—Stott, Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Muncy 2). RISP—Philadelphia 5 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up—Stott. GIDP—Sosa.
DP—Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|98
|4.64
|Domínguez, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.54
|Alvarado, BS, 5-7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|2.03
|Kimbrel, L, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|17
|8.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stone
|4
|8
|5
|4
|2
|1
|77
|9.00
|González
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Almonte
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|7.62
|Ferguson, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.46
|Graterol, W, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored—Domínguez 1-1. IBB—off Kimbrel (Freeman). HBP—Nola (Taylor), González (Marsh).
Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T—2:56. A—36,539 (56,000).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.