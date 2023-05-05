PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Schwarber at the top of the Phillies' batting order worked well last season.

Past success, however, is not a guarantee of future performance.

Schwarber batted leadoff, committed a key error and struck out three times as the Phillies lost to the Boston Red Sox 5-3 before 43,322 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

Philadelphia (15-18) has lost five straight.

Fan tumbles over railing into bullpen at Phillies game PHILADELPHIA — A spectator was taken to a trauma center after falling over a protective rail…

Schwarber stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with one out and the tying runs on base. Boston closer Kenley Jansen struck him out swinging at a 3-2 slider in the dirt. It was the only slider Jansen threw in his 22-pitch inning.

“He makes a pitch,” Schwarber said. “I think he makes a pitch there that wasn’t on anybody’s mind. You tip your cap. We had a chance there.”

Manager Rob Thomson changed the Phillies' lineup when Bryce Harper returned Tuesday. Second baseman Bryson Stott had batted leadoff in 19 games. He was OK, with a .261/.301/.375 slash line.

When Harper returned, Stott dropped in the order and Schwarber returned to the top spot.

“He gets on base and he hits home runs,” Thomson said before Friday’s game about Schwarber batting leadoff. “When he walks to the plate leading off the game … it opens the (starting pitcher’s) eyes up. He’s comfortable there, and that’s where he’s had the most production in his career.”

But Schwarber has been in a season-long slump: seven home runs and a slash line of .183/.305/.392.

In the three games since Harper returned, Schwarber is 0 for 13 with six strikeouts as the leadoff hitter. It's a small sample size, and Schwarber is a streaky hitter, but this is a Phillies team searching for a spark.

With his power, Schwarber projects as more of a middle-of-the-order hitter. His bat is supposed to outweigh his defensive shortcomings. But he compounded his struggles at the plate with a critical fielding miscue Friday.

In the top of the first, Boston leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia lofted a flyball toward left-center field. Schwarber and center fielder Dalton Guthrie converged on the ball. Schwarber called it. The ball hit his glove and dropped to the grass.

Tapia would later score on Rafael Devers' RBI single. The play set a bad tone for the game.

“I feel like if I catch that ball, it’s kind of a different ball game,” Schwarber said. “We kind of called it at the same time, but I was the one who first called it. It hit my glove. It has to stay in the glove.”

What’s frustrating for the Phillies is that it appeared that better days were ahead just last weekend. They had won four straight series before being swept in Los Angeles by the Dodgers this week.

“We were playing pretty good baseball,and then we go to LA and it is what it is,” Schwarber said. “You have to flush that series. You take away my mistake (Friday), and I feel like we’re playing a pretty good baseball game. I think you have to take away the L.A. series, remove that and continue to try to play pretty good baseball.”

The Phillies' problem with the top of their lineup is they currently don’t have a lot of candidates.

Trea Turner can beat leadoff, but he struck out swinging for the final out Friday and is struggling almost as much as Schwarber with a slash line of .257/.297/.386.

Schwarber said he’s just going to keep working.

“I’ve just got to keep going every single day and keep working in the cage,” he said. “I feel like the cage is the biggest thing. That’s going to set the table for you to go out there and compete.”

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .259 Harper dh 3 2 3 0 2 0 .429 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .309 Stott 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .304 Bohm 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .269 Marsh cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .326 Sosa 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294 Stubbs c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .143 Totals 36 6 10 6 4 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ferguson p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Betts rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .270 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .310 Smith c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .297 Muncy 3b 5 1 1 4 0 2 .239 Heyward dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 a-Rojas ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Outman cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .290 Vargas 2b 4 2 1 2 0 1 .237 Peralta lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .205 b-Barnes ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .104 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Taylor ss-lf 3 2 2 0 0 1 .205 Totals 35 10 12 10 3 7

Philadelphia 104 000 001—6 10 0 Los Angeles 001 200 124—10 12 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Heyward in the 8th. b-singled for Peralta in the 8th.

E—Muncy (4). LOB—Philadelphia 9, Los Angeles 5. 2B—Turner (5), Harper (1), Castellanos (11), Freeman (9), Outman 2 (6). 3B—Taylor (1). HR—Vargas (2), off Nola; Muncy (12), off Kimbrel. RBIs—Stott 2 (11), Castellanos (20), Bohm (23), Sosa (8), Stubbs (1), Betts (18), Vargas 2 (15), Freeman (14), Barnes 2 (5), Muncy 4 (27). SB—Peralta (1), Vargas (2), Taylor (3). CS—Barnes (1). SF—Stott, Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Schwarber, Marsh 2); Los Angeles 3 (Betts, Muncy 2). RISP—Philadelphia 5 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up—Stott. GIDP—Sosa.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Vargas, Freeman).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 6 1-3 7 4 4 0 5 98 4.64 Domínguez, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 5.54 Alvarado, BS, 5-7 1 3 2 2 0 0 17 2.03 Kimbrel, L, 1-1 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 17 8.25

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stone 4 8 5 4 2 1 77 9.00 González 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Almonte 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 26 7.62 Ferguson, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.46 Graterol, W, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 23 2.77

Inherited runners-scored—Domínguez 1-1. IBB—off Kimbrel (Freeman). HBP—Nola (Taylor), González (Marsh).

Umpires—Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T—2:56. A—36,539 (56,000).