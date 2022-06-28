Kyle Schwarber stays hot but Phillies fall to Atlanta Braves

PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park filled with energy in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night.

Phillies outfielder Kyle Scharber lined the inning’s first pitch - an 80.8 mph curveball from Braves reliever Dylan Hall - 422 feet over the center field fence to tie the game.

Anticipation for a rally built.

But Rhys Hoskins bounced out.

Nick Castellanos struck out.

So too did J.T. Realmuto.

The momentum was lost.

The game soon followed.

Matt Olson hit two home runs to propel the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 win over the Phillies before 27,725 fans. Olson’s second home run - a solo shot in the top of the eighth off Phillies reliever Andrew Belatti - gave the Braves a one-run lead they never relinquished.

“It’s baseball. It happens,” Schwarber said. “Our guys have been pretty locked down the last couple of weeks. It’s a good team over there. They have good hitters. They took some good swings and things happened.”

The Phillies on Tuesday began a critical three-game series against the Braves. Philadelphia (39-36) will begin Wednesday eight games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. The Braves (43-32) are four games back of the Mets. The Phillies are now 1-1 without Bryce Harper, who will undergo surgery for a fractured thumb Wednesday.

What made the seventh inning disappointing was the role Realmuto and Castellanos played in it. Both have struggled this season, and the Phillies need both to enhance their production to compensate for Harper’s absence.

Realmuto was 1 for 4 with an RBI Tuesday. Castellanos was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Castellanos began Tuesday with a .384 slugging percentage, his lowest number since he had a .278 slugging percentage in 11 games as a rookie with the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

There was hope that Castellanos was busting out of his season long slump after going 4 for 5 in Sunday’s 8-5 win over the San Diego Padres, But after Tuesday, he’s batting .221 (21 for 95) this month.

One player who’s not struggling in June is Schwarber. If only every month could be June for him.

Simply put, he’s been one of the game's best power hitters ever in that month. Schwarber has hit 46 home runs in 450 career June at-bats for an AB/HR ratio of 9.78 . That’s the best average among all big league players with more than 400 June at-bats. Babe Ruth with an average of 10.62 is second.

This June and last, Schwarber has hit 27 home runs in 52 games. He currently has a 31-game on-base streak, the longest in Phillies history since Chase Utley reached base in 35 straight games in 2006 from June 23-Aug. 6.

But not even Schwarber could save the Phillies Tuesday.

He grounded out to end the game.

“We just have to kep showing up everyday with the same attitude and putting the work in,” Schwarber said. “We have to take the result if it’s a win or loss. Just like tonight, it is what it is, but it’s not like we went out there and beat ourselves. They beat us tonight.

