NEW YORK - The calendar flipped to June 1 Thursday.

It didn’t make a difference to the reeling Philadelphia Phillies.

The New York Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Phillies with a 4-2 win before 38,302 fans at Citi Field on Thursday afternoon.

Afterwards, the Phillies confronted the reality of their situation. They have lost four straight and six of their last eight games. The Phillies (25-31) begin a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals on Friday. Philadelphia is just a game ahead of the last-place Nationals in the National League East. On the flip side, the Phillies are also just 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot.

“The thing for us is we have to keep going,” left fielder Kyle Schwarber said afterwards. “No one is feeling sorry for us. We just got swept - in the division. It’s never ideal. But we have a new challenge ahead of us. We have to focus on that.”

The Phillies got off to a similar start last season. They were 22-29 when then-manager Joe Girardi was fired last June 3. Philadelphia rallied from there to qualify for the postseason as the sixth and final wild card team and then made an unexpected run to the World Series.

Schwarber said nobody in the clubhouse assumes this season will automatically unfold in the same fashion.

“If you were to look in the cubhouse, you’d see the urgency,” Schwarber said. “We’re not going to go and press a panic button, but there is a sense that … the reality is we just got swept. Are we happy about it? Absolutely not.

“There’s not any blase. We’re not panicking, but there is a sense of urgency. Just because we had the experience last year, doesn’t mean it’s just going to happen. You’re just not going to flip a season around. There are going to be things that need to happen, and it’s going to be on us to do that.”

On Thursday, the Phillies offense continued to struggle with 12 strikeouts, and starting pitcher Taijuan Walker lasted just four innings. Walker’s velocity was way down, and he did not look comfortable on the mound. But Walker insisted after Thursday’s outing that he was healthy.

“I just couldn’t get it going,” he said. “Not trying to make any excuses but my body just wasn’t going for me.”

Walker did not allow a hit in the first two innings Thursday, but struggled with his control in the third, walking back-to-back batters. In the fourth, Mets outfielder Mark Canha pulled a 90-mph fast 397 feet over the left-field wall for a two-run home run to give New York a 3-2 lead.

“The thing for me was the walks,” Walker said. “I work better when they put the ball in play. I’m kind of searching right now trying to find out what’s working. I’m a little bit all over the place right now.”

Walker isn't the only Philly player searching. Philadelphia in the season’s first two months have squandered all the good will and karma built by its unexpected run to the World Series last fall.

May was especially bad.

The Phillies finished the month 10-16 with a minus-39 run differential.

The hope that was the start of June would somehow pump new life into a stagnant Phillies offense and especially Schwarber, who went 10 for 87 in May.

Schwarber won the National League Player of the Month in both June 2022 and 2021. He’s hit a combined 28 home runs the past two Junes. But he went 0 for 4 Thursday and is now batting .160.

The only good news?

There are still 29 days left in June.