Kyle Schwarber returns, but Phillies still fall to Mets

PHILADELPHIA - Kyle Schwarber returned to the lineup Friday night.

That was about all the good news for the Phillies, however.

Schwarber, who had been limited to just two pinch-hitting appearances the previous six games , drove in two runs with a single but Philadelphia still lost to the New York Mets 7-2 before 43,176 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have dropped two straight and four of their last six. The Mets are 12-4 against Philadelphia this season.

"Tip your cap to them," Schwarber said of the Mets. "It's a good pitcher (Mets starter Chris Bassitt). We try to find a way to win a baseball game at the end of the day. Today we didn't. We have to accept it and move on."

Schwarber, who was back in his customary leadoff spot as the designated hitter, finished 2 for 5.

"Personally I felt fine," Schwarber said. "I took it easy on the bases, and I didn't feel anything act up. It felt good to be back out there."

Without Schwarber and his 34 home runs in the lineup, the Phillies offense had struggled. Philadelphia was shutout in three of the six games he did not start.

But Schwarber’s presence alone was not enough Friday.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola struggled, allowing eight hits and five runs in five innings. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had the game’s big hit when he pulled a Noal knuckle curveball 353 feet into the left field stands to give the Mets a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

"He's a smart hitter," Nola said of Alonso. "He's seen all my pitches. He's smart. He battles you. He doesn't give at-bats (away)."

Nola did strike out nine and interim manager Rob Thomson said he thought Nola's stuff was good.

"Those guys are tough," Nola said. "I didn't really make the greatest pitchers when guys were on base. They found holes. They hit the ball where we weren't."

The Phillies also weren’t at their best defensively. A first-inning throwing error by third baseman Alec Bohm led to a Mets run. Philadelphia allowed New York runner Starling Marte to steal home in the fifth inning on the back end of a double steal.

This four-game weekend series is the last time the Mets and Phillies will meet this season. New York (77-43) leads the National League East by 3.5 games over the Atlanta Braves (74-47). The Phillies (65-53) are currently an NL wild-card team.

EXTRA INNINGS: Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod threw two scoreless innings in his first appearance of the season. Coonrod, who had been out with a right shoulder strain, struck out three, walked one and allowed one hit. His four-seam fastball averaged 96.6 mph.