Kyle Schwarber: "No one said this was easy." Phillies drop Game 5

PHILADELPHIA - Phillies fans stood in the final innings on a chilly, clear Thursday night.

They chanted “Let’s Go Phillies.”

It was a chant of desperation.

Philadelphia needed one hit.

It never happened.

Houston beat the Phillies 3-2 to win Game 5 before 45,693 fans at Citizens Bank Park to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is 8:03 p.m. Saturday in Houston. Game 7, if necessary, is Sunday.

"No one said this was easy," Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber said. "We've overcame a lot of things throughout the course of this year to be in the position where we're at. I think when we get (to Houston) you're going to see a very resilient club. We're going to play to very end and see where it takes us."

The Phillies were 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position Thursday. Since the fifth inning of Game 1, the Phillies are 1 for 23 with runners in scoring position.

"Those guys pitched well tonight," first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. "They made big pitches in big situations. I thought we kept the pressure on them throughout the game. We had opportunities. They made big pitches in big situations."

Thursday’s game felt a lot like Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, which the Phillies lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0. Much like 2011, fans waited Thursday for a rally that never came.

The Phillies had their chances in the final two at-bats.

In the eighth, Philadelphia had runners at first and third with one out. Jean Segura had just shook Citizens Bank Park with an RBI single to cut the Astros lead to a run.

Houston closer Ryan Pressly entered the game and struck out Brandon Marsh on three pitches. Schwarber then stepped to the plate.

He hit a ground ball down the first baseline. The ball left his bat at 98.7 mph. It had an expected batting average of .560, according to Statcast.

Astros first baseman Trey Mancini moved to his left and gloved it. He stepped on the bag for the final out.

"Can we be frustrated? Absolutely," Schwarber said. "But we have (an off) day to flush that away. We have to come out ready to go for Game 6."

In the ninth, J.T. Realmuto hit a one-out fly ball deep to right center field. Astros center fielder Chas McCormick made a leaping catch at the fence to rob Realmuto of an extra-base hit.

"When I hit it, I thought I got enough of it to at least be a double," Realmuto said. "He made a pretty incredible play on it. I just saw him jump and come down with it."

The whole game was one of misopportunities for the Phillies.

Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander stepped to the mound with less than Hall-of-Fame stuff.

Schwarber led off the bottom of the first with a home run. Verlander walked four in the first three innings, but the Phillies couldn't take advantage.

Hoskins struck out with the bases loaded to end the second.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena made a leaping catch of a line drive off the bat of Nick Castellanos to snuff a potential scoring rally in the third.

The Phillies also had a chance in the fifth, Verlander’s final inning. Harper doubled to right field with two outs. Castellanos fouled off four two-strike pitches before hitting a lazy fly ball to left field for the final out.

The Phillies got what they needed from starter Noah Syndergaard and the bullpen to win.

Jose Altuve doubled off Syndergaard to start the inning and advanced to third when Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh fumbled the ball. Pena then singled through the drawn-in infield to make it 1-0 Houston.

Syndergaard struck out four in three innings but the last hitter he faced - Pena lofted a solo home run into the left field seats to start the fourth inning.

Once Syndergaard left, relievers Connor Brogdon, Jose Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez, David Robertson and Zach Eflin combined to allow one run in six innings.

But the bats never came through the timely hit the team needed.

Friday is an off day. The Phillies will travel to Houston in the afternoon. The task of them is an arduous one even for a team that until the last two nights has everything in the postseason go for them.

Unfortunately, it’s starting to look like 1983, 1993 and 2009 - the years Philadelphia won the NL pennant only to fall in the World Series.

'We have to go win two ball games," Realmuto said. "That's really all it comes down to. This team has been resilient all season long. I don't think anybody in here is going to have their heads down. Obviously, it's a tall task, but we've won two games in a row a lot of times this season."