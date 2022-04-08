Kyle Schwarber homers, Phillies beat A's 9-5 in opener

PHILADELPHIA — Meet the 2022 Phillies.

They score runs.

In his Phillies debut, Kyle Schwarber set the tone with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning as Philadelphia beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 in the season opener before 44,232 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Friday afternoon.

“We had all aspects of the game today,” Schwarber said. “Hot start, faced a little adversity, and then we go out there and keep adding on (runs). We responded strong. That’s what it’s supposed to look like. Going out there with a full-team win.”

With the offseason free agent additions of sluggers Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the Phillies are built to be one of baseball’s best offenses.

Schwarber went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and showed his ability to make pitchers work by seeing 21 pitches in five plate appearances. Castellanos had an RBI double. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins each scored two runs.

“Everyone contributed,” manager Joe Girardi said. “All nine guys. There weren’t necessarily a lot of home runs (or) a lot of big base hits with runners in scoring position. To me, sometimes you have to manufacture runs, and our guys did a great job.”

The A’s proved to be the perfect opening day foil. Oakland’s payroll this season is $48.2 million, according to Spotrac.com, a website that chronicles professional sports teams’ spending. To put that in perspective, only the Baltimore Orioles at $41.4 million have a lower payroll. In contrast, Schwarber and Castellanos will make a combined $39 million this season, according to baseballreference.com.

The sell-out crowd was into Friday’s game from the first pitch. They chanted “MVP! MVP!” when reigning NL MVP Harper was introduced. The fans in left field gave Schwarber a standing ovation as he took his position for the top of the first.

Schwarber built on that excitement in the bottom of the inning when he lined a 3-2 sinker from A’s starter Frankie Montas 426 feet off the Life Brand sign that hangs from the second deck in right field.

“That was really cool,” Schwarber said. “I couldn’t write it any better for myself.”

The Phillies’ biggest questions entering the season were defense and starting pitching.

Both had shaky moments Friday.

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 that saw him give up an NL-worst 82 two-strike hits, needed just 65 pitches to navigate an efficient six innings. But he struggled in the seventh, allowing a double and a single and then hanging a 3-2 curveball to Seth Brown, who pulled it 407 feet into the right-field stands for a three-run home run to cut the Phillies’ lead to 6-4.

The Phillies’ defensive issues also reared their head in the seventh.

Rookie third baseman Bryson Stott was at the center of the problem.

His low throw to first base allowed a runner to reach, but first baseman Hoskins was given the error. Later in the inning, Stott bare-handed a slow-moving groundball but threw wildly to first base, allowing a run to score.

But Stott bounced back to turn two routine groundballs into outs in the eighth. For one game, he was an upgrade over Alec Bohm, who made 15 errors in 98 starts at third base last season.

The Phillies’ plan since the signing of Schwarber and Castellanos is to outhit their troubles. It worked, especially after the A’s closed to within a run.

The Phillies scored three runs in their final two at-bats to clinch the win. Castellanos had an RBI double in the seventh, and Stott knocked in a run with a double in the eighth — his first big-league hit.

“When you see the momentum changing, we put together some really good at-bats,” Schwarber said. “We were able to respond. That’s what it’s supposed to be. “

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.