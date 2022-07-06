Kyle Schwarber hits two more home runs, but Phillies fall to Nationals

PHILADELPHIA - If the Phillies don’t make the playoffs, they will look back at nights like Wednesday and shake their heads.

Philadelphia could not take advantage of two home runs from Kyle Schwarber and lost to the Washington Nationals 3-2 before 22,369 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia led 2-1 after six innings.

"It's one of those nights," manager Rob Thomson said. "

The Phillies (43-39) are still percentage points ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals (44-40) in the race for the final NL wildcard spot.

But the Nationals (30-54) are one of baseball’s worst teams. The easiest way to the playoffs is to beat the bad teams.

"It looked to me like the ball really faded on him," Thomson said. "He had the ball over his head, and it sliced like a golf ball while it was in the air."

Things looked hopeful for the Phillies after six innings.

The night’s narrative should have been about Schwarber and his prodigious power numbers.

In addition to his two home runs Wednesday, he hit two home runs in Tuesday night’s win over the Nationals. Schwarber is the first Phillies player to have consecutive multi-hit games since Chase Utley in 2006.

He leads the NL with 27 home runs. His 27 home runs are a record by a Phillies player in his first 80 games. Schwarber is five home runs away from breaking Mike Schmidt’s club record of 31 home runs before the All-Star Break.

But there’s more.

Since June 1, Schwarber has hit 16 home runs in 123 at-bats for an average of a home run every 7.7 at-bats. For comparison, Babe Ruth averaged a home run every 9 at-bats when he hit 60 in 1927.

"I'm doing the same stuff every single day. I just want to go up there and out on a quality at-bat," Schwarber said. "The results are the results. It's not like I'm going up there trying to hit a home run. I'm just going up there trying to put the barrel on the ball. That's the biggest thing."

Schwarber's numbers would read a lot better after a Phillies win.

The Nationals took advantage of some breaks to grab the lead in the top of the seventh.

Nationals hitters Yadiel Hernandez and Keibert Ruiz turned softly-hit, well-placed balls into singles. Luis Garcia then lined a two-run double to center field. It would have been a difficult ball to catch, but outfielder Odubel Herrera took an awkward route to the ball and missed it.

In the loss, the Phillies not only squandered two home runs from Schwarber, but also a standout effort from starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who scattered seven hits in 7 ⅔ innings.

"I can't really do nothing about (the soft singles)," Nola said. "I feel like I made my pitches to those two guys. I missed pretty bad on Garcia. He put a good swing on it. Honestly, I thought he got it all for a home run."

The post-game debate was whether Hererra could have caught Garcia's double. Herrera said the ball sliced away from him.