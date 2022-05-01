Kyle Schwarber hits two home runs, but Phillies fall to Mets

PHILADELPHIA -– Not even Kyle Schwarber could save the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.

The Phillies left fielder continued his dominance of the New York Mets with two prodigious home runs, but New York beat Philadelphia 10-6 before 30,608 fans at Citi Field. With the win, New York won the weekend series 2-1. The Phillies (11-12) are five games back of first place Mets (16-7) in the National League East.

"Obviously, I think we all wanted to win this game," Schwarber said. "That's going to be more the standout point. You have to move on to the next one."

Since the start of last season, Schwarber is batting .328 (19 for 58) with 12 home runs and 21 RBIs against the Mets. His home run propelled the Phillies to a win over New York on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Mets starter Max Scherzer looked unhittable early. He struck out the first five hitters he faced.

Things changed when Schwarber stepped to the plate in the second inning. He pulled a fastball 388 feet over the right-field fence for a solo home run. The ball left Schwarber’s bat with an exit velocity of 113.2 mph.

Schwarber hit a home run in his second at-bat. This time, he dropped to one knee and golfed a changeup 404 feet over the right-field fence for a two-run shot.

"I feel like I'm making good decisions at the plate in terms of balls in the zone," Schwarber said. "That's the name of the game. I felt good at the plate today. I'm not going up there trying to hit home runs or anything like that. If it goes out, it goes out. If it's a single, it's a single and so on."

But Schwarber could only take the Phillies so far.

Other than Schwarber’s blasts and a 427-foot solo home run from Bryce Harper, Scherzer shut down the Phillies with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Meanwhile, Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin was inconsistent, allowing eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He never appeared comfortable on the mound.

"He was pretty good early on," manager Joe Girardi said, “and then his stuff kind of fell off, and he started to make mistakes."

New York broke the game open with four runs in its final two at-bats off the Phillies’ bullpen. Dominic Smith (three RBIs) and Jeff McNeil (two runs scored) each had four hits for the Mets.

"They're a really good team," Harper said. "They're playing really good baseball right now. Like I said the other day, I don't see them going anywhere."

The only drama in the final few innings Sunday came when Schwarber stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth. Mets reliever Yoan Lopez threw inside to Schwarber, below the batter's hip, and the ball sailed to the backstop. Lopez then hit Alec Bohm in the back with an 87 mph changeup. This came after Phillies reliever Cristopher Sanchez hit Mets batter Francisco Lindor in the leg in the bottom of the eighth.

Girardi said he thought the Mets were trying to hit Schwarber. The manager said he thought the pitch to Bohm was unintentional. Schwarber said the pitch inside did not bother him.

“I’m not here to say he wasn't trying to hit me,” Schwarber said. “I’m not here to say he was trying to hit me. All I know is he got me out (on a groundout). It is what it is.”

Sunday’s loss capped a frustrating weekend for the Phillies. Five Mets pitchers combined to a throw a no-hitter against Philadelphia on Friday night. New York has already won four of six from Philadelphia this season.

The Phillies won’t have to wait long to redeem themselves.

After two games at home against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Phillies will host the Mets for a four-game series that starts Thursday.

Although the season is still young, the games against the Mets will help define the Phillies’ season. The teams will play seven more times in May and then not meet again until a pair of three-game series in August.

"We're swinging better. We're pitching better," Girardi said. "We lose a tough game Friday night. This was a close game, and it kind of got away from us. But I feel good about our guys."

