Kyle Schwarber gets ejected Sunday night in the Phillies loss to the Brewers

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night.

In essence, they also were done in by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez.

The Phillies struck out 16 times in the 1-0 loss before 26,175 fans at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies were consistently annoyed at Hernandez’s strike zone. After he struck out looking to end the bottom of the sixth, Kyle Schwarber bounced both his bat and helmet off the dirt near home plate.

Schwarber struck out at again looking in the ninth inning against Brewers closer Josh Hader. Schwarber again threw his bat and helmet. This time he gestured with his arms and yelled at Hernandez, who promptly threw him out of the game.

"Every one kind of saw what was going on," Schwarber said calmly in the clubhouse afterwards. "I'm not here to bury anyone but that was ... it wasn't very good.

"Guys were doing a really good job tonight of not saying much. It just, to me, (got the point) where I was going to stick up for myself and for some other guys."

Did Hernandez cost the Phillies the game?

"I don't know," Schwarber said. "It could have. It could have."

Schwarber is known for having a good eye at the plate.

"I'm all for umpires," he said. "I'm pro umpire. I don't want the electronics. I like the element of sometimes pitches don't get called. But when things are getting called off the plate with really good pitching it can be hard to score."

The Phillies wasted a standout effort from starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who threw 89 pitches, allowed a hit and a walk, and struck out nine in seven innings. Nola acknowledged Hernandez's expanded strike zone was good for pitchers and bad hitters.

Tyrone Taylor doubled to left center with two outs in the top of the third innings off Nola. The Brewers did not have another base runner until Jace Peterson led off the top of the ninth with a bloop single on a ball that dropped in between center fielder Odubel Herrera and shortstop Johan Camargo.

Peterson would eventually score the game’s only run on Christian Yelich’s sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, the Phillies struggled to even make contact against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer, who relied on a four-seam fastball that averaged 94 mph and struck out a career high 13.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each struck out three times. Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm, Schwarber and Camargo each struck out twice.

Philadelphia's best chance to score came when it loaded the bases with one out in the fifth inning. But Jean Segura popped out to third and Hoskins struck out swinging. Segura feel behind 0-1 in his at-bat when Hernandez called a strike on a pitch that appeared to be inside. Manager Joe Girardi called the pitch way inside.

"It changes the at-bat," he said. "I mean 0-1 is a lot different than 1-0. You get nervous about taking anything close."

Philadelphia (6-10) has dropped two straight. The Phillies trail the first-place New York Mets in the National League East by 5.5 games. The Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds, both of whom are rebuilding, are the only teams in all of baseball further out of first place.

The fact that the Phillies have struggled this season probably made Hernandez's performance even tougher to take.

Girardi noted that 26 of the game's 54 outs were strikeouts. The Brewers struck out 10 times.

"It makes it really hard because then guys are going to swing at pitches they normally wouldn't," he said. "It's tough."

Philadelphia's seven-game homestand continues Monday as the Phillies begin a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at 6:45 p.m.

One positive: Hernandez will not be behind the plate.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.