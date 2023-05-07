PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies needed a change to regain the karma of last season.

So on Sunday, manager Rob Thomson returned Bryson Stott to the top of the batting order and dropped Kyle Schwarber from leadoff to fifth.

All of a sudden it was 2022 all over again, when it seemed every decision Thomson made reaped dividends.

Schwarber hit a two-run home run and an RBI single to propel the Phillies to a much-needed 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox before 44,469 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The win ended the Phillies' six-game losing streak. Boston had won eight in a row, including the first two games of this series.

Schwarber began Sunday 0 for 19 with seven strikeouts in his last four games.

“It definitely feels good,” Schwarber said. “There’s definitely a level of frustration whenever you go through things like that. Things like that are going to happen, but being able to go to the cage, get work in and have a consistent mindset every day definitely helps. Great to get a win and get off that little streak we had there.”

In addition to Schwarber’s hitting, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker delivered his best start since signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason. He allowed three hits and one run with no walks and six strikeouts in six innings.

“The goal today was just to attack the zone,” Walker said. “Not walk anybody, make them put the ball in play and that’s what we did.”

The Phillies' batting order was one of the main topics during the losing streak. After Bryce Harper returned to the lineup Tuesday, Thomson elevated Schwarber to leadoff and dropped Stott from first to fifth.

Asked about he change, Thomson said Schwarber batting first worked well when Philadelphia made an unexpected run to the World Series last season. He also said it was where Schwarber was most comfortable.

But the immediate results of the switch were not good. Thomson reversed himself Sunday, and the change coudn't have worked any better.

One of the reasons for dropping Schwarber in the order was it would take advantage of his power by sending him to the plate more often with runners on base.

All seven of his home runs this season before Sunday's were solo shots.

That changed in the sixth inning when Schwarber batted with Harper on first base and two outs. Boston brought in left reliever Richard Bleier to face the left-handed Schwarber, who took a cutter for a ball and then pulled a sinker 434 feet into the right-field stands to put the Phillies up 4-1.

Stott also seemed to benefit from the switch in the order. He went 1 for 4 with a run scored but had a 12-pitch at-bat when he lined out hard to right field in the eighth inning.

Schwarber said he doesn’t mind wherever he hits in the lineup.

“A spot is a spot for me,” he said. “I’m going to hit wherever they want me to hit. I’ve got a lot of at-bats on the leadoff spot, and I've got a lot of at-bats in the five hole too. It doesn’t really change the approach, but sometimes you come with guys on base in your first at-bat. That’s the difference there.”

The other topic of discussion during the losing streak was the team’s subpar starting pitching.

Walker took care of that narrative.

His gameplan was to throw more splitters. He had thrown the pitch 32% of the time in his first six starts with great success. Opposing batters managed just one extra-base hit against it.

On Sunday, 54% (46 of 85) of his pitches were splitters. Walker felt he had nibbled too much in his first six starts and seen opposing hitters get too many hits off his third or fourth best pitch. He had given up 13 runs in 7 ⅓ innings in his last two outings.

“Everyone knows I throw it a lot,” Walker said of the splitter. “It’s my best pitch. If I'm going to get beat, I’m going to get beat with my best pitch. I’m going to attack with the fastball and try to put them away with the splitter.”

Sunday's win and how they accomplished it was exactly what the Phillies needed. The losing streak and the team's slow start in general had worried fans, who expected the team to just pick up where it left off in last year's postseason.

The Phillies (16-19) have Monday off before hosting the Toronto Blue Jays for a two-game series.

“You go into an off-day with a win,” Thomson said. “You break a losing streak, and you have another good team coming in. So, you have to keep your focus and concentration and just keep moving forward. But it feels really good. I thought we played extremely well in all phases today. It’s a good sign.”

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Verdugo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .307 Yoshida dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .321 Tapia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .366 Casas 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .163 a-J.Turner ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Valdez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .324 b-Dalbec ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hernández ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Wong c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Totals 30 1 5 1 0 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Stott 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .294 T.Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .264 Harrison 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Harper dh 3 2 1 0 1 0 .368 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .304 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 3 1 1 .188 1-Guthrie pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Realmuto c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .281 Bohm 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .314 Sosa 3b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Totals 31 6 9 6 3 5

Boston 000 010 000—1 5 0 Philadelphia 000 202 02x—6 9 0

a-pinch hit for Casas in the 8th. b-struck out for Valdez in the 8th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 8th.

LOB—Boston 2, Philadelphia 4. 2B—Hernández (7), Castellanos (13). HR—Casas (4), off Walker; Schwarber (8), off Bleier. RBIs—Casas (12), Castellanos (22), Schwarber 3 (16), Realmuto 2 (13). SB—Realmuto (5). CS—Realmuto (2), Tapia (1), Sosa (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Boston 1 (Wong); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm 2). RISP—Boston 0 for 1; Philadelphia 3 for 7.

Runners moved up—Castellanos.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houck, L, 3-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 4 74 5.26 Bleier 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 6.00 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.56 Littell 1 2 2 2 2 0 31 18.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 3-2 6 3 1 1 0 6 85 5.97 Alvarado, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.88 Strahm, S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 3.14

Inherited runners-scored—Bleier 1-1. IBB—off Littell (Schwarber).

Umpires—Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T—2:14. A—44,669 (42,901).