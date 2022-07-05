Kyle Schwarber and Phillies on pace for notable seasons at halfway point

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies arrived at the season’s halfway point Tuesday night on pace to be a playoff team.

Kyle Schwarber arrived the 81-game mark on pace to hit 50 home runs.

The above facts are not a coincidence.

Schwarber blasted two home runs as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 11-0 before 20,217 fans at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies (43-38) will begin Wednesday percentage points ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals (44-39) for the final National League wild card spot.

That the Phillies are in playoff contention is remarkable, considering they ended May eight games under .500.

“Everyone is figuring each other out,” Schwarber said. “There were a lot of new faces in here this year. We’re all getting closer as a group. The wins were going to come at some point. We wish we got off to a better start. But that’s the reality of the situation. We just have to go out there and play good baseball. I feel we’ve been doing a good job of that.”

Schwarber leads the National League with 25 home runs this season. He’s on pace to become the first Phillies player to hit at least 50 home runs since Ryan Howard hit 58 in 2006. So far, Schwarber has been worth every penny of the four-year, $79.9 million contract the Phillies signed him to in the offseason.

“I always try to be an even-keel dude,” Schwarber said. “I’m not going to ride the wave. The game can throw a lot of different things at you. It’s a cool number (25 home runs). We have to see where we’re at at the end of the year and try to get to the postseason.”

On Tuesday, Schwarber gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when he hit a fastball from Nationals starter Paolo Espino 412 feet over the center field fence.

His second home run came in the third inning and made it 2-0. There was no doubt it was gone the moment it left Schwarber’s bat. He pulled it 431 feet in the second deck in right field.

“It seems like (Schwarber) is right in the middle of everything,” manager Rob Thomson said. ‘Everytime we score a run, it seems like he’s right around and doing something like getting on base (or) slugging.”

The Phillies broke Tuesday’s game open with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. In that inning, the Nationals intentionally walked Schwarber to load the bases.

In addition to Schwarber’s offensive prowess, J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each had three RBIs.

All that offense overshadowed the effort of starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez, who made the start instead of injured Ranger Suarez (back spasms). Sanchez allowed just two hits and no runs in five innings against a Nationals lineup that was without standouts Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz because of injuries.

Wins like Tuesday’s get teams to the postseason.

If the Phillies are to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011, they need to consistently beat teams like the Nationals. In the past, Philadelphia has often played down to its opposition.

That was not the case Tuesday or all season. The Phillies begin Wednesday 5-1 against Washington this season.

"We're striving to get the postseason," Schwarber said. "We've got to take it one day at a time. We can't look at the end prize right now. We just have to focus on what's ahead of us."