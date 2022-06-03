Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper lead the way as Phillies fire manager and go home run crazy

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies fired the manager on Friday afternoon.

On Friday night, they played like the team they were built to be.

Coincidence?

Time will tell.

Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper each hit two home runs as the Phillies beat Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels 10-0 before 28,721 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin threw eight shutout innings.

All that power and pitching made a winner of interim manager Rob Thomson in his debut.

"I'm sure it's not going to be (that easy) every night," Thomson said. "There weren't many decisions to be made. Guys came out and they played really well. They swung the bats well - a lot of home runs."

The Phillies (23-29) will begin Saturday no worse than 12 games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski fired Joe Girardi before the game and replaced him with Thomson, who was Philadelphia's bench coach since 2018.

Dombrowski said the team needed a “new voice.”

The Phillies are a team built to slug their way to victory. They’re inability to do so this season doomed Girardi.

Friday was how many envisioned the Phillies playing. The only negative was an injury to second baseman Nick Maton, who hurt his shoulder making a diving catch to rob Trout of a hit. Thomson said the injury was a shoulder sprain and Maton would be reevaluated Saturday.

Schwarber set the tone. He hit the first pitch he saw - a 95.2 fastball from Angeles starter Chase Silseth - 432 feet over the centerfield fence.

Schwarber’s home run in the sixth inning traveled 435 feet over the centerfield fence.

Both of Harper’s home runs were to the opposite field.

"We came out," Harper said, "and played the way we were supposed to play."

Not only did Schwarber and Harper go deep, but rookie shortstop Bryson Stott hit his first career home run - a three-run shot in the bottom of the second.

All the home runs made life easy for Eflin, who threw 104 pitches, allowed five hits and struck out six with a lone walk.

"I felt good," Eflin said. "I was locating early and making sure I was aggressive. Offense was rolling. It was an awesome night aside from everything that happened today. We're looking forward to carrying this momentum into the next game."

Trout, a 2009 Millville graduate, was 0 for 4. Odubel Herrera made a diving catch in left field to rob Trout of a hit in the bottom of the eighth. It was that type of night for the Phillies, who have had their defensive challenges this season.

