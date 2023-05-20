PHILADELPHIA — Tensions escalated in the bottom of the first inning at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs. J.T. Realmuto stepped to the plate and proceeded to pop out to shortstop.

Many in the crowd of 42,508 groaned. “Here we go again,” the exasperated fans seemed to be thinking. After all, the Phillies were 2 for 42 with runners in scoring position in their previous five games — all losses.

Kyle Schwarber then changed the mood with one swing.

His first-inning grand slam propelled Philadelphia to a 12-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.

“Heck, it is what it is,” Schwarber said. “There’s going to be stretches throughout the course of the year. We’re going to have games like today and I’m sure they’ll be sometimes throughout the year — we hope not — where we might not put up any runs.

"That’s the beauty of this game. You can do everything you want to do in the game and get out or you can do everything you don’t want to do, and you can get a hit. We just have to keep grinding through the course of this year and see where we’re at.”

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola also delivered a much-needed performance for the Phillies. He struck out 10 in seven innings, the first time he reached double digits this season.

Schwarber’s grand slam is one of the biggest hits of the season. He pulled a curveball from Cubs starter Jameson Taillon 435 feet into the second deck in right field.

The blast not only gave the Phillies an early lead, it allowed them to exhale.

“We go out there, we get the lead, and we don’t look back,” Schwarber said. “We want to keep the foot on the pedal.”

Meanwhile, Nola pitched his best game of the season.

The Phillies needed him to pitch deep into the game. Phillies starters had thrown a total of 9 ⅓ innings in the past four games.

Nola coasted through the early innings. He allowed just two hits through the first five innings. Overall, Nola gave up four hits and walked one. His only real mistake came in the sixth inning when Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a cutter for a two-run home run.

Even better news for Nola was his velocity ticked upwards. His four-seam fastball averaged 92.4 mph compared to his season average of 91.7.

“That was vintage (Nola),” manager Rob Thomson said. “The (velocity) was good, command of the baseball, first-pitch strikes, swing-and-miss curveball. He got ahead (in the count) and attacked.”

As a team expected to make the postseason, the Phillies (21-24) needed to start playing better. Saturday's win was a good start.

“It was a really good team win in every phase,” Thomson said. “We ran the bases well, played solid defense, pitching was good and the at-bats were outstanding. We had seven walks, eight strikeouts, 180 pitches we saw today. We were grinding.”

Phils acquire pitcher from Dodgers

The Phillies continued their scramble for pitching when they claimed former Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Dylan Covey off waivers Saturday afternoon.

Thomson said there is a possibility Covey could start Tuesday.

Covey appeared in one game for the Dodgers this year, allowing five hits and two runs in four innings against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Los Angeles designated the right-hander for assignment the next day.

Covey hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since he appeared in eight games with a 7.07 ERA for the Boston Red Sox in 2020. He pitched in the Chinese Professional Baseball League the past two seasons.

Covey, 31, made his big league debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2017. Overall, he is 6-29 with a 6.54 ERA in 72 appearances, 45 of them starts.

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Mastrobuoni ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .264 Tauchman cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Happ lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Madrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Ríos 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Wisdom 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Mervis 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Morel cf-rf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .381 Totals 32 3 6 3 1 13

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Stott 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .284 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .299 a-Harrison ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .200 Harper dh 3 1 2 1 2 0 .328 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290 b-Stubbs ph-c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Schwarber lf 2 2 1 4 2 1 .176 Guthrie rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Bohm 3b 5 2 1 0 0 2 .263 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .266 Clemens 1b 4 2 2 2 1 2 .229 Sosa ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .282 Totals 35 12 13 11 7 8

Chicago 000 002 010—3 6 1 Philadelphia 602 020 11x—12 13 0

a-sacrificed for Castellanos in the 7th. b-tripled for Realmuto in the 8th.

E—Wisdom (6). LOB—Chicago 3, Philadelphia 8. 2B—Morel (3), Harper (5), Sosa (6). 3B—Stubbs (1). HR—Swanson (4), off Nola; Morel (7), off Brogdon; Schwarber (11), off Taillon; Clemens (4), off Taillon. RBIs—Swanson 2 (18), Morel (13), Schwarber 4 (23), Clemens 2 (8), Sosa (11), Stott 2 (16), Harper (6), Harrison (6). SF—Stott, Harrison.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 1 (Swanson); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Marsh, Realmuto). RISP—Chicago 1 for 5; Philadelphia 4 for 12.

Runners moved up—Stott. GIDP—Mervis, Harper.

DP—Chicago 1 (Mervis, Mastrobuoni); Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Clemens).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, L, 0-3 2 1-3 6 8 6 3 1 62 8.10 Rucker 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 62 3.93 Estrada 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 21 0.00 Fulmer 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 7.58 Burdi 1 1 1 1 1 2 23 9.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 4-3 7 4 2 2 1 10 98 4.31 Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 2.70 Marte 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 15.00

Inherited runners-scored—Rucker 3-2, Estrada 1-0. WP—Burdi.

Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T—2:47. A—42,508 (42,901).