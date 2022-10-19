Kyle Schwarber: "A lot of people just looked at me weird." Phillies take Game 1 of NLCS

SAN DIEGO — It’s easy to physically quantify Kyle Schwarber’s sixth-inning home run in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night.

The ball traveled 488 feet.

It left his bat at 119.7 mph.

What is not known, at least not yet, is what it did to the spirit of the San Diego Padres.

Schwarber and Bryce Harper hit solo home runs and Zack Wheeler threw seven innings of one-hit ball as the Philadelphia Phillies won Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS 2-0 at Petco Park.

Philadelphia will send Aaron Nola to the mound in Game 2 at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday to try to take charge of the series.

“It's huge,” Harper said. “Anytime you go up 1-0, you kind of take home field advantage away from them, it is always big for you. That's what we kind of talk about, just coming in, no matter where we were at playing, just trying to win games, no matter what, at all costs.”

Schwarber’s home run gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead. It appeared to still be going up when it hit the seats and was so impressive that Harper’s jaw dropped in the Phillies' dugout.

“I thought it got pretty small pretty fast,” Harper said. “Just very impressive. Just wow.”

The Schwarber home run was also the moment when the realization began to sink in that Philadelphia’s playoff run just might end with the franchise’s first World Series appearance since 2009.

Schwarber had struggled in the postseason, beginning Tuesday 1 for 20 in the playoffs. Schwarber was looking for a fastball from Padres starter Yu Darvish but saw the cutter spin over the middle of the plate. He crushed it in much the same way Tiger Woods hits a 2-iron off the tee.

Padres right fielder Joan Soto never moved. It was the longest home run ever hit by a Phillies batter in the Statcast era, which dates to 2015, topping the 471-foot shot Maikel Franco blasted against the Colorado Rockies in 2016. It was the longest home run in Petco Park’s 28-year history.

What happened when Schwarber got back to the dugout?

“A lot of people just looked at me weird,” he said.

Game 1 was played on a cool, classic California night.

The Phillies and Padres took similar routes to the NLCS. Philadelphia, the No. 6 seed, upset the St. Louis Cardinals, the Central Division winner, and then beat the 101-win Atlanta Braves.

The fifth-seeded Padres beat the 101-win New York Mets and the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.

Padres fans were primed for Game 1. They waved gold rally towels over their heads and chanted “Yuuuuu” every time starting pitcher Darvish got two strikes on a hitter.

Harper gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead and the momentum in the top of the fourth when he lined a Darvish fastball 368 feet in the first few rows of the left-field seats. Harper is meeting the moment when it comes to the postseason. He has hit home runs in three straight games, becoming the first Phillies player to accomplish that feat since Garry Matthew did it in 1983.

“I love this,” Harper said. “Like I just really enjoy this situation. I really enjoy coming to ballparks that are hostile. I don't know, I just really enjoy it. I really do. I live for this moment. I live for these opportunities to be here.”

The Harper and Schwarber solo home runs made sure the Phillies took full advantage of Wheeler’s superb effort.

He threw 24 pitches in the first inning but then quickly found a groove. The Padres' lone hit in the game was a Wil Myers clean single up the middle in the fifth inning.

“I think I had to settle down the nerves a little bit,” Wheeler said. “I had the nerves going. As much as I try to stay calm out there, I'm human, also.”

The Phillies' bullpen was as dominant as Wheeler.

Seranthony Dominguez needed just nine pitches to get three outs in the eighth.

The Padres' crowd tried to give the team energy in the bottom of the ninth, chanting “Let’s go, Padres!" and waving their rally towels.

The Phillies had some anxious moments in the bottom of the ninth. A walk and an Alec Bohm throwing error put the tying runs on base with one out.

But reliever Joe Alvarado got Manny Machado to fly to right field and then struck out Josh Bell to end the game.

After the Bohm error and before Machado stepped to the plate, manager Rob Thomson went to the mound.

“I just wanted to settle everybody down,” he said. “The crowd is into it. You've got the yellow flags going and all that stuff. I wanted to settle (every one) down and make sure we knew exactly what we were going to do.”

The Phillies won the first games of their previous series wins over the Cardinals and Braves. They are 6-1 in the postseason.

The team might have some nerves but doesn’t seem overwhelmed. Schwarber and Wheeler played the video golf game "Golden Tee" before Tuesday’s contest.

Wheeler, who now has a 1.40 postseason ERA, was asked if Tuesday's start was the biggest of his career

“I think each start from the beginning of the playoffs is just topping one another, just the magnitude of it,” he said. “So, yeah, this is probably the biggest start that I've had.”

The way the Phillies are pitching and hitting, there should be more big games ahead for Wheeler and the entire organization.