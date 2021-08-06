Kyle Gibson sparks Phillies into first place with his arm and bat and becomes a fan favorite

Philadelphia (57-53) has won six straight and leads the Mets (56-53) by a 1/2 game. New York has lost six of its last eight games.

This is the latest the Phillies have led the division since they were in first place on Aug. 12, 2018. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011.

"We just can't sit on it," Harper said. "That's a tough Mets team and a good division. We just have to keep playing our game and winning."

Gibson, 33, was making his first home start and second overall start for the Phillies. Philadelphia traded starter Spencer Howard and a pair of minor league pitchers to the Texas Rangers for Gibson and reliever Ian Kennedy at the July 30th trade deadline.

Gibson is in the midst of a career season where just about everything seems to be going right and on Friday that continued not only on the mound but at the plate.

He grounded a single through the left side of the drawn-in infield for his first career RBI to give the Phillies a one-run lead in the bottom of the fifth. Gibson was 4 for 26 with 14 strikeouts as a big league hitter before that at-bat.

Gibson also relished taking the mound with a dirty jersey. He dove into second base while running the bases.