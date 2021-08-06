Kyle Gibson sparks Phillies into first place with his arm and bat and becomes a fan favorite

PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Gibson claims he's usually a mellow guy.
Couldn't tell Friday night.
The Phillies fans didn't mind it a bit.
The Philadelphia starting pitcher threw six innings of one run ball. Gibson felt like a little kid again after knocking in a run to give Philadelphia a lead it never relinquished.
And he showed emotion. Boy did he show emotion. There were several fist pumps after multiple big outs.
Thanks in large part to Gibson, the Phillies took over first place in the National League East with a 4-2 over the New York Mets before 30,106 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
"Man that was so much fun," Gibson said. "Overall, I'm a fairly even keel guy. But that overflow of emotions just kind of happens in some of those big spots. I kind can get used to all these big moments and big spot being really meaningful and a lot on the line. That's just so much fun."
Bryce Harper gave the Phillies some much-needed breathing room with a two-run home run to centerfield in the bottom of the eighth. The fans chanted “MVP, MVP” as Harper circled the bases.
"These fans are great," Gibson said. "They hang on every pitch. They get the big moment. They get what we're trying to do out there."
Philadelphia (57-53) has won six straight and leads the Mets (56-53) by a 1/2 game. New York has lost six of its last eight games.
This is the latest the Phillies have led the division since they were in first place on Aug. 12, 2018. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011.
"We just can't sit on it," Harper said. "That's a tough Mets team and a good division. We just have to keep playing our game and winning."
Gibson, 33, was making his first home start and second overall start for the Phillies. Philadelphia traded starter Spencer Howard and a pair of minor league pitchers to the Texas Rangers for Gibson and reliever Ian Kennedy at the July 30th trade deadline.
Gibson is in the midst of a career season where just about everything seems to be going right and on Friday that continued not only on the mound but at the plate.
He grounded a single through the left side of the drawn-in infield for his first career RBI to give the Phillies a one-run lead in the bottom of the fifth. Gibson was 4 for 26 with 14 strikeouts as a big league hitter before that at-bat.
Gibson also relished taking the mound with a dirty jersey. He dove into second base while running the bases.
"It takes you back to high school when it was the last time I hit decently," he said with a big smile. "You just feel like a ball player again."
On the mound, Gibson is known for his ability to induce groundballs and that skill served him well Friday.
He got a pair of inning-ending double plays. The first came after the Mets had loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth. Gibson got the speedy Brandon Nimmo to bounce a cutter into a 4-6-3 double play. Second baseman Jean Segura pumped his fist when shortstop Did Gregorius thrown nestled into first baseman Brad Miller’s glove. Gibson did the same.
The second came in the top of the sixth when Mets catcher Tomas Nido bounced into a 5-4-3 double play. Gibson clapped his hands as he left the mound after that play. The Mets went 1 for 15 against Gibson with runners on base.
Gibson is 2-0 with a 2.13 in two starts for Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Howard didn't get out of the third inning in his first start for the Rangers.
So far, advantage to Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
When (Gibson) pitches, it's an art," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's not just throw it as hard as you can for as long as you can."
After four months of inconsistent play, the Phillies have found their mojo. On Friday, they even survived three errors – two by third baseman Alec Bohm.
They also survived a somewhat shaky outing from Kennedy, who closed the game but allowed a ninth-inning home run.
But weaknesses that once haunted the Phillies now seem manageable.
"You go through the first 100 games and a lot of things didn't go right for us," Girardi said. "You look up, you come home and you're 1/2 game out of first place."
What does it mean to be in first place?
"It's better than the alternative," Girardi said. "I can tell you that."
