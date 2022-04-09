Kyle Gibson pitches a gem as Phillies improve to 2-0

PHILADEPHIA — Forget about a shortened spring training.

Forget about the chilly weather at Citizens Bank Park late Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Gibson pitched one of the best games of his nine-year big league career.

Gibson threw 82 pitches in seven shutout innings, struck out 10 and allowed just two hits as the Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 before 61,662 fans. Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura each homered for the Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura belted back-to-back homers for the Phillies, and Nick Castellanos hit his first for Philadelphia.

"I was just trying to go out there and have fun," Gibson said, "go out there and execute pitches. Its something we're trying to do — be in the strike zone, be in there early and attack. Take control of the counts, and today it worked out for us."

The Phillies acquired Gibson in a trade with Texas Rangers last summer. Gibson made the All-Star game with the Rangers and then went 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) for Philadelphia.

The 34-year-old right hander is viewed as a dependable back-of-the rotation starter.

On Saturday, Gibson dominated Oakland hitters. He struck out eight through the first four innings and finished with double-digit strikeouts for just the fourth time in his career. It was the first time he struck at least 10 without allowing a run or a walk.

Gibson’s performance was even more impressive considering few starters have pitched into the late innings in the first few days of the season because the labor dispute lockout shortened spring training.

Gibson said it was challenge to get through the seventh inning.

"I feel like normally the seventh inning would have been a little bit easier the first start of the year," he said. "For me, it's always the innings and not the pitch count. I kind of had to talk to myself a little bit, get fired up and make sure I didn't have a letdown a little bit."

Before one makes too much of Gibson’s performance, the A’s are projected to be one of baseball’s worst teams this season.

It’s unrealistic to expect Gibson to consistently pitch as well as he did Saturday, but if he can go deep into games it will help boost a Phillies rotation that begins the season with some questions, namely the health of Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin, the youth of Ranger Suarez and the inconsistency of Aaron Nola.

Castellanos said Gibson was Saturday what a veteran pitcher looks like.

"Fantastic," Castellanos said of Gibson. "Pounded the strike zone, got groundballs when he needed to. Never felt like he was in trouble at all."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.