Kyle Gibson makes an immediate impact and becomes a Phillies fan favorite

"It takes you back to high school when it was the last time I hit decently," he said with a big smile. "You just feel like a ball player again."

On the mound, Gibson is known for his ability to induce groundballs, and that skill served him well Friday.

He got a pair of inning-ending double plays. The first came after the Mets had loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth. Gibson got the speedy Brandon Nimmo to bounce a cutter into a 4-6-3 double play. Second baseman Jean Segura pumped his fist when shortstop Did Gregorius' throw nestled into first baseman Brad Miller’s glove. Gibson did the same.

The second came in the top of the sixth when Mets catcher Tomas Nido bounced into a 5-4-3 double play. Gibson clapped his hands as he left the mound after that play. The Mets went 1 for 15 against Gibson with runners on base.

Gibson is 2-0 with a 2.13 in two starts for Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Howard didn't get out of the third inning in his first start for the Rangers.

So far, advantage to Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

When (Gibson) pitches, it's an art," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's not just throw it as hard as you can for as long as you can."

EXTRA INNINGS: The Phillies inducted former second baseman Manny Trillo into its Wall of Fame before Saturday afternoon's game. Trillo played four seasons with the Phillies (1979-1982). He batted .277 for Philadelphia and was a defensive standout. Trillo won three Gold Gloves and made two All Star games with the Phillies.

