Kyle Gibson makes an immediate impact and becomes a Phillies fan favorite

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Gibson claims he's usually a mellow guy.
Couldn't tell Friday night.
The Phillies fans didn't mind it a bit.
The Philadelphia starting pitcher threw six innings of one-run ball. Gibson felt like a little kid again after knocking in a run to give Philadelphia a lead it never relinquished.
And he showed emotion. Boy, did he show emotion. There were several fist pumps after big outs.
Thanks in large part to Gibson, the Phillies took over first place in the National League East with a 4-2 victory over the New York Mets before 30,106 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
"Man, that was so much fun," Gibson said. "Overall, I'm a fairly even-keel guy. But that overflow of emotions just kind of happens in some of those big spots. I can kind of get used to all these big moments, big spots being really meaningful and a lot on the line. That's just so much fun."
Gibson relished performing in what was a playoff environment. The Mets and Phillies were scheduled to continue their three-game series Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
"These fans are great," he said. "They hang on every pitch. They get the big moment. They get what we're trying to do out there."
Philadelphia (57-53) began Saturday with a six-game winning streak and a half-game lead over the Mets (56-53). New York had lost six of its last eight games.
Saturday was the latest the Phillies had led the division since they were in first place oAug. 12, 2018. Philadelphia has not made the postseason since 2011.
"We just can't sit on it," outfielder Bryce Harper said. "That's a tough Mets team and a good division. We just have to keep playing our game and winning."
Gibson, 33, on Friday made his first home start and second start overall for the Phillies. Philadelphia dealt starter Spencer Howard and a pair of minor league pitchers to the Texas Rangers for Gibson and reliever Ian Kennedy at the July 30 trade deadline.
Gibson is in the midst of a career season in w hich just about everything seems to be going right, and on Friday that continued not only on the mound but at the plate.
He grounded a single through the left side of the drawn-in infield for his first career RBI to give the Phillies a one-run lead in the bottom of the fifth. Gibson was 4 for 26 with 14 strikeouts as a big league hitter before that at-bat.
Gibson also spoke with enthusiasm about taking the mound with a dirty jersey. He dove into second base while running the bases.
"It takes you back to high school when it was the last time I hit decently," he said with a big smile. "You just feel like a ball player again."
On the mound, Gibson is known for his ability to induce groundballs, and that skill served him well Friday.
He got a pair of inning-ending double plays. The first came after the Mets had loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fourth. Gibson got the speedy Brandon Nimmo to bounce a cutter into a 4-6-3 double play. Second baseman Jean Segura pumped his fist when shortstop Did Gregorius' throw nestled into first baseman Brad Miller’s glove. Gibson did the same.
The second came in the top of the sixth when Mets catcher Tomas Nido bounced into a 5-4-3 double play. Gibson clapped his hands as he left the mound after that play. The Mets went 1 for 15 against Gibson with runners on base.
Gibson is 2-0 with a 2.13 in two starts for Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Howard didn't get out of the third inning in his first start for the Rangers.
So far, advantage to Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.
When (Gibson) pitches, it's an art," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's not just throw it as hard as you can for as long as you can."
EXTRA INNINGS: The Phillies inducted former second baseman Manny Trillo into its Wall of Fame before Saturday afternoon's game. Trillo played four seasons with the Phillies (1979-1982). He batted .277 for Philadelphia and was a defensive standout. Trillo won three Gold Gloves and made two All Star games with the Phillies.
