Kyle Gibson flirts with perfection as Phillies roll past Nationals

PHILADELPHIA - Kyle Gibson struck out Victor Robles with a slider to end the eighth inning Friday night.

The Phillies starter punched his glove as he walked off the mound.

It was an emotional ending to a near-perfect night.

Gibson did not allow a base runner for the first six innings as the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-1 before 22,024 fans Friday night. Philadelphia (58-48) has won three straight, nine of its last 11 and is 10 games over .500 for the first time since June 8, 2019.

Gibson, who threw his last no-hitter in high school in Indiana, admitted he started to think of the perfect game in the fourth inning. There have been 21 in baseball history - two by Phillies (Roy Halladay in 2012 and Jim Bunning in 1964).

“I don’t know how guys don’t think about it early on,” Gibson said. “Once you make it through the first time of the order and you haven’t had a base runner, I’m thinking about it.”

Gibson’s performance was even more remarkable considering he hadn’t pitched since July 27 because his grandmother Von died at the age of 84 last week.

Gibson said his grandmother wasn’t much of a baseball fan.

“My grandpa told me she would always walk in front of the TV and take glances,” Gibson said. “She was a really special woman. The one thing she always made sure to let us know is that she was always proud of all of her grandchildren whether we were playing baseball or not.”

Gibson dominated the Nationals hitters.

He allowed just two hits and one run in eight innings, walking one and striking out four.

Until the seventh inning, the Nationals best chance for a hit came with two outs in the top of the sixth. Ildemaro Vargas lined ground ball 91 mph down the third base line. Alec Bohm dove, back handed the ball and threw Vargas out at first base. It seemed to be the classic defensive play that every perfect game or no-hitter needs.

“You get great play from (Bohm), and you start chasing it,” Gibson said.

The chase didn’t last long.

The perfect game ended when Gibson hit Victor Robles with a sinker to start the seventh inning. The no-hitter went with the next batter. Luis Garcia broke it up with a clean single to left field. The fans gave Gibson a standing ovation after the hit.

“I definitely got tired,” Gibson said. “It was my first time on the mound in a while, just traveling around. I stayed on my throwing routine but necessarily on my cardio and other routines.”

Gibson is a big part of the Phillies resurgence. He has pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or less in four of his last five starts. The Phillies are 4-1 in those contests.

As for Friday’s offense, the Phillies hit five home runs - three of them in the first inning off Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Rhyson Hoskins started things with a solo shot. Nick Castellano then pulled a fastball 391 feet into the left field stands for a two-run shot. Finally, Darrick Hall lined a solo home run to right field.

Just for good measure, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and Kyle Schwarber blasted a solo shot 419 feet over the center field fence in the seventh.

The Phillies have made late-season playoff pushes since 2018 only to fall short. This season feels different.

“We’re playing better baseball for longer stretches,” Realmuto said. “Our couple of bad games are only lasting two or three games. In the past, we’d go on six or seven-game losing streaks. We’ve been saying it all year long that our best baseball is ahead of us.”